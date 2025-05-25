



Seattle Kraken Forward Matty Beniers helped Kraken -Teame Michael Eyssimont in for a goal in Team USAs 6-2 semi-final victory About Sweden at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships Saturday in Stockholm. In the second period, Beniers ran the ice on a 4-on-2 Rush and sent a left-to-right pass to Eyssimont, who shot the goalkeeper of Sweden to extend the Americans' lead to 4-0. Sweden closed the gap to 4-2 in the third, but Team USA withdrew to continue to Sunday's gold medal match against Switzerland. By reaching the final, Team USA achieved its best results at the world championships since earning a silver medal in 1950. The last time the Americans won gold was in the worlds in 1933. Team USA also received formal world titles in 1960 and 1980 when it won the Olympic tournaments and the worlds did not take place. Sunday's Gold Medal Game is a rematch of the 3-0 win of Switzerland in the US in the group stage of the 16-country tournament. That was the only loss of the Americans in nine competitions during this year's event. Matty Beniers Michael Eyssimont #Mensworlds #Iihf @Usahockey pic.twitter.com/0mx9ammnwo IIHF (@iihfhockey) May 24, 2025 Beniers has a total of three goals and three assists at the tournament. Eyssimont has one goal and two assists. Kraken goalkeeper Joey Daccord is also on Team USA. He stopped 68 out of 74 shots during the nine games, while playing about a third of the teams of the team. Beniers, prepared by De Kraken with the number 2 General Pick in 2021, comes from his third full NHL season. The 22-year-old center had 20 goals and 23 assists in 82 games for Seattle in the past year. De Kraken acquired Eyssimont from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a three-team trade on March 5. Seattle is the fourth team of the 28-year-old center about his four-year-old NHL career. Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

