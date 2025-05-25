Live stream the 2025 tennis tournament for free from everywhere

The second Grand Slam of the Year is underway and it brings the top competitors of the ATP and WTA to the Clay courts of Roland-Garros. We have put together everything you need to know about how to see the French open, including free streaming options.

Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Witek will try to defend their titles against stiff competition. Alcaraz is number 2 behind Jannik Sinner in the ATP ranking, after he has recovered his second place with an Italian open victory earlier this month. No. 3 Zverev, who fell into the Alcaraz final last year, is one of those who want to go completely. Novak Djokovic is also in the mix, with three French already opens to his name, the most recent of which came in 2023.

Witek, who was number 1 when she won last year, had a bit of a rough start of 2025 and is currently number 5 in the ATP. Her most difficult competition this year might prove to be number 1 Aryna Sabalenka and no. 2 Coco Gauff. No. 7 Madison Keys has also proven to be a worthy opponent and won her first Grand Slam on the Australian Open in January in a shock victory on Sabalenka.

Below you will find watch options from all over the world. Some countries have changed their streaming options in recent years, so make sure you have to check whether you have the correct information. Due to the enormous size of the tournament, many viewing options cannot display every game, but you can expect that you will see early matches and most major matches later in the event.

How to see the French open: fast links

How to look open the French in the US

Instead of NBC and Peacock, the American French open coverage will be broadcast over TNT and Trutv this year. American cord boundaries have a few different options to explore when it comes to tuning without cable. You can stream the channels live via a live TV streaming service such as Sling TV or DirectV, or try Max. Selection coverage is also available through the tennis canal, but the majority of the promotion will be at Warner Bros. -Being characteristics.

TNT is available through both Sling TVThe basic plans, Sling Orange and Blue, which transport everywhere from 35-40+ channels. Sling Orange also wears ESPN, while Sling Blue offers local channels in selected regions. Subscriptions start at $ 46/month, but new users can get a 50% discount on their first month. Directv Also wears TNT and about 25 other important sports channels in his Mysports Pack. The package also contains automatic access to ESPN Plus. New users can try out the service for five days for free.





DirectV Mysports



DirectV's MySports Pack has popular sports channels, from pillars such as ESPN to Niche offers such as the ACC network.





Sling TV subscription



For only the supplies without extra fluff, Sling TV is the streaming service you are looking for. It is more adjustable than other plans, with three options you can choose from, so you only pay for what you need. New members often receive a big discount on their first month.

MaximumPreviously HBO Max (and soon HBO Max again), live French open matches will stream live via the B/R Sports-ADD-on. This add-on is only available with advertising-free plans, which start at $ 17/month. For more value for money, you can choose one of the Disney Plus bundles. Advertisement -free Disney Plus, Hulu and Max are available for $ 30/month.

How to look open the French in the UK

The streaming options also look a bit different this year for the British viewers. Instead of Eurosport, the TNT sports report will be available to stream live through live Discovery Plus. The premium layer, which costs 31/month, is required to view TNT. This option offers live streaming for various sports, including Motorsport, Champions League and UFC. Apart from France and the UK, the coverage remains the rest of Europe on Eurosport.

How to look open the French in Australia

In Australia, the French open will be available via 9. The start of the tournament should be broadcast live on the gemstone channel of 9 and viewers can stream live cover for free for up to 9 hours. Users only have to create a free account if they don't have one yet, and then they are all ready to start watching.

How to look open the French in France

The French Open is shown on France TV in France. The service has a free counterpart live streaming, France.tvfor which only making accounts is needed to use. The streamer sometimes gives priority to French participants when there are several competitions.

How to see the French open everywhere

If you happen to be away from Australia or France during a remarkable competition, you can still adjust to your go-to free streaming option with the help of a VPN. Shortly before virtual private networks, VPNs are cyber security tools with which you can change the virtual location of your electronic device. They are popular apps among those who want access to their usual websites and services while traveling abroad or upgrading their online security. Protonvpn Is a great place to start with, thanks to not least his impressive security functions and a 30-day money-back warranty.





ProtonVPN 2-year plan ($ 3.59 p/m)



Looking for an alternative VPN still full of useful functions and servers in more than 110 countries? Then ProtonVPN is definitely worth a look, and it has a considerable discount on his biennial plan. If you prefer a shorter term, the one -year plan is also of great value and only costs $ 3.99 per month with the current discount of 50%. Both plans can be used on 10 devices at the same time and have a great advertising blocking, split tunneling and more security -conscious functions.

How to look open the French with a VPN

Register for one VPN If you don't have one yet.

Install it on the device you use to view.

Put it on and set it to the location of your streaming service.

Navigate to your streaming service, such as France.tv (France) or 9Now (Australia)And create an account if you don't have one yet.

Enjoy the competitions.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries and the use of VPNs to gain access to region-locked streaming content can be an infringement of the conditions of use for certain services. Business Insider does not support or approve the illegal use of VPNs.