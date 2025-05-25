



No 1 club Djokovic joins Connors, Federer as only men to win 100 titles Serbian is first man in open era to lift trophies in 20 different seasons May 24, 2025 Getty images Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the only three men who win more than 100 titles at tour level.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic again reached a historic milestone on Saturday by capturing his 100th title at tour level with a triumph at the Gonet Geneva Open. The 37-year-old joined Fellow ATP No. 1 club members Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only men who achieve this performance. With his victory in Geneva, he also became the first man in the open era who won titles in 20 different seasons, so that his dominance in sport was further confirmed. Only five men have caught more than 80 titles at tour level: Connors, Federer, Djokovic, Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal. Titles Leaderboard Atptour.com looks at the three men to reach a century. Jimmy Connors, 109

Connors was the first man in history to reach the 100-titles Mark and achieved that performance in 1983 when he won his fifth and last US Open Crown at the age of 31. Still a dominant force on the ATP tour at the time, he would increase a record setting 109 titles, including eight Majors. Due to his remarkable capacity to maintain his high level deep in his career, Connors famous reached the semi-final at the US Open of 1991 at the age of 39. The aggressive baseline game of the American, built on flat, laser-like Groundakes, was revolutionary for his time. His 109th title at Tour level came to Israel in 1989 and he officially put an end to his productive career at the age of 43 in 1996. Roger Federer, 103

Federer's journey to 100 titles on tour level was characterized by dominance, resilience and a creepy capacity to evolve with the game. The Swiss Maestro lifted more than 10 trophies in three consecutive seasons of 2004-06, which ruled on number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking during his record. During his great career, Federer won 20 large titles, 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles and six Nitto ATP Finals trophies. His 100th crown on tour level came in Dubai in 2019 before he went triumph that year at three further tournaments and won his last crown in his native Basel. Novak Djokovic, 100

By claiming a first Olympic gold medal in 2024, Djokovic joined the exclusive 100-titles club, but remained frightening at 99 until he gathered for the victory in the Geneva final. It also showed the extraordinary lifespan of the 37-year-old. In addition to his seven Nitto ATP Finals titles and 40 ATP Masters 1000 crowns, Djokovic holds the record for most weeks spent number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking (428). He took the only property of that record about the games for men and ladies by darkening Stefanie Graf with his 378th week at number 1 on February 27, 2023. With 100 titles and counts, Djokovic remains ready to add to his impressive collection and closer to both Federer and Connors before retiring.

