



Stockholm team USA Hammered Co-hosts Sweden with 6-2 on Saturday to continue to the final of Sunday of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, giving Americans a chance to get their first gold medal at the tournament for more than 90 years. Olympic gold medal winners in 1960 and 1980 have not won gold since 1933 at the world championship, but she sets up their dribbing of fellow-hosts Sweden for a decision-maker against Switzerland or surprise package Denmark, who is later confronted in the second semi-final on Saturday. The Americans surprised the fervent support at home by taking the lead on the 6:52 Mark of the first period, defender Brady Skjei took the puck on the blue line to the left of the goal and shot a perfectly placed shot in the upper right corner and the Americans never looked back. The crowd was again silenced with 2:47 in the first when Cutter Gauthier turned in front of the goal and sent a shot between the legs of Sweden -goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom. The Swedes had no answer to the speed and aggression of their opponents, in which they manage only three shots on goal in the first 20 minutes, while their deep schedule had difficulty finding time and space, even when the Americans were short -handed. Theamericans put two more goals on the board in the second when Conor Garland and Mikey Eyssimont scored and the end of the second period was greeted by a choir of anger and calling the gold and blue Swedish fans among the 12,530 attendees. William Nylyer finally gave them something to cheer by beating the Puck 6:32 home in the third period, and Elias Lindholm hit a low ride in the net less than a minute later to bring the score to 4-2 with just under 13 minutes to play. That was as close as the Swedes came, and all hope for a comeback was thrown away when Jackson Lacombe from Team USA scored with an excellent solo discharge target to make it 5-2, with Shane Pinto who put the icing on the cake, shortly afterwards shot in an empty net with 4:07. “We just wanted to win the game, I didn't think we were too worried about whether they were the hosts or not – they would clearly be a good team and we just had to make a good effort, and we did,” Pinto told Reuters. The 24-year-old center revealed that he would not see the second semifinal between Switzerland and the Danes, which made one of the biggest shocks in hockey history by beating Canada 2-1 on Thursday. “I will probably not be, I will just check the score and I am sure that tomorrow we will make a video in the team that we play, so yes, just try to get some peace and just recover here,” Pinto said. The Puck falls in the final of Sunday in the same Arena on 2020 CET (1820 GMT), in which Sweden participated in the Bronze-Medal match against the other losing semi-finalist earlier in the day. Reuters ParticipateST's Telegram -Danaal And get the last break news delivered to you.

