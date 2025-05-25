TNT Sports is planning to bring a new energy for the French open coverage, because it takes over Roland Garros responsibilities in a 10-year-old $ 650 million deal that completely starts on Sunday.

Selection framework competitions are broadcast on TNT, while a new Whiparound show on Trutv, The Rally at Roland-GarrosCover the rest of the promotion. Every court will also stream on Max, which means that Parent Warner Bros. Discovery broadcasts more than 900 games in total.

Match and studio analysts include John Mcenroe, Andre Agassi, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Chris Eanks.

“What I do know, after having worked with TNT in my very first job on television long ago, was that they are really broad -minded as a network,” said Courier during a recent press conversation. “They really bring a really interesting mind, and they are interested in exploring new ways to look at the same thing.”

TNT has largely introduced the Whiparound show to illuminate the burden of the main feed, according to TNT Sports EVP and Chief Content Officer Craig Barry.

“It makes me crazy when I watch a match and they go to two games and … expect that I will watch two games on the primary network at the same time,” he said. Instead, the coverage of TNT will be aimed at one competition at the same time, while TrutV offers a “tour” of the current action, as well as “a real cool vehicle to go off the rabbit hole.”

Trutv's reporting is tailored to fans who prefer to keep all action-or are looking for a more relaxed, conversation experience.

Barry expects to rotate talent through various studios, whiparound and match analyst roles, depending on how the tournament progresses. He said that the network also discussed that a younger commentator such as Stephens jumps on the field to hit players while they interview them.

“We want to bring the energy to the location,” said Barry. “We want the crowd and fans to communicate with the set and with our talent and hopefully, you know, shake it up a bit and bring a bit of that DNA that is TNT. … We like a good time, and hopefully that translates for tennis.”

Eanks was intrigued when he heard that TNT would take over for NBC during the Grand Slam event, after he had long viewed the NBA coverage of the network.

“To hear them sound so enthusiastic about tennis was really cool,” said Eanks in an interview. 'Because I am going:' Wow, you have done great things In the NBA.“”

EUBANKS provides a Kenny Smith-like role for itself, diving into the hidden aspects of tennis competition and makes them entertaining for casual fans.

In the second play week, TrutV will largely switch to handling a few games while the draw is decreasing to the top competitors. TNT has brought extra cameras to the most important courts of Roland Garros, giving producers extra flexibility in competitions to increase world feed specifically for American viewers. The hope is that those cameras can spend a considerable amount of time on American players in the following two weeks.

Four American men enter the French open in the top 15 of the ATP, while four women are in the top 10 of the WTA.

In the first French open since Rafael Nadal's retirement, Mcenroe said on a media call that must attract a “new generation”.

“It is a transitional period in which we have to do ourselves much better,” said Mcenroe. “And hopefully this is an example of, you know, a start of something we can do that with this tournament, and hopefully make the sport more relevant again.”