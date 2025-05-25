Frost Win in Triple OT to take Series ahead

Game 4 set for Monday

St. Paul, MN (May 24, 2025) Katy Knoll played hero in triple overtime hours and lifted the Minnesota Frost to a 21 victory over the Ottawa -Lading on Saturday evening in Xcel Energy Center. The victory gives The Frost a lead of 21 series on the way to Game 4 that was set on Monday and the chance to win their second consecutive Walter Cup. Both goalkeepers were fantastic, where Maddie Rooney made 35 Saves for Minnesota, while Gwyneth Philips 45 shot shots for Ottawa. Emily Clark opened the score for the load halfway through the first period after tapping a bouncing puck on the back door. At 2:58 in the second Frame Bond Vorstdediger Lee Stecklein the game on one with a shot from the Blue Line. The score remained tied up by the end of the regulations and in the third overtime period, when Knoll turned the Rebound ONA High Slot -Rebound at 9.57 am with a fast backhand shot to win the victory for the home team.

Minnesota will not practice tomorrow, but players and coaches will be available at 2.30 pm for the media in Xcel Energy Center. Make contact with Frost Public Relations for location and instructions.

Game four of the best-of-five PWHL finals, presented by Scotiabank, will take place on Monday at 5 pm et in Xcel Energy Center.

QUOTES

Minnesota goalkeeper Maddie Rooney At the game of the defense for her: “I thought everyone was rolling today and it was just a great team win, and the defense was great for me. I thought [the defense] Their rankings kept to a minimum, although it took 6 six periods. Congratulations on Katy (Knoll), I am so happy that she could get that goal. '

Minnesotas Katy Knoll About the chemistry of her line: “It was great to play with Liz (Schepers) and hum (KLR hymlov) Lately and I think we are really well learned from the end of the season and (in the) play -offs and we just try to really support each other. It is a fast game that is there and the more we support each other, the more success we will have. We know that we have to be gritty and grinding to get those goals and get those opportunities. I thought lungwe beat the door all night, and it was just a matter of time before one of us did one. “

Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod During a third consecutive game that requires overtime in the final: “It tells you that there are Twogreat teams who compete hard for every chance. And of course we will continue to push here. How we play and the heart with which we play is so impressive. As a coach measures the effort level. Four.”

Charge lonely target scorer Emily Clark About the LowScores series: “Everyone in the two great teams in the final wants it so badly and I think this is proof of the low score. We see great goalkeepers, great teams with depth on both sides. It's fun hockey. We are fantastic. So we are enthusiastic that there is another game for us.”

Note

Maddie Rooney Records 30+ saves for the first time in its PWHL career in back-to-back games. The goalkeeper is now a perfect 4-0 this late season.

Katy Knoll Scored her second goal of the play-offs her first career PWHL game winner and now has four points (2G, 2A) in seven play-off games. She has doubled her regular season output of two points (1G, 1A) in 21 games.

Lee Stecklein Scored her fourth goal of the play -offs and became the first defender in the PWHL history that Mark achieved in one late season. With eight points she is now bound for most points in a single late season, a record that was previously set by Taylor Heise And Michela Cava In 2024 and currently leads all players in 2025 play -off scoring.

Gwyneth Philips has placed six games with 30+ Saves this season, including three in the play-offs the second most in PWHL late season behind Boston's Aerin Frankel (6). Two of those versions have 40+ Saves, including tonight.

Emily Clark Scored her third goal of the late season and the second of the finals that bind her for the second most among all players. It was also the first goal of the first period of the series and the fifth time in the PWHL-Playoff history that a team scored at his first shot of the competition that three of those authorities took place this season.

Claire Thompson And Sophie Jaques Each recorded their fifth assists of the play -offs of 2025 and became the first defenders in the Play -off history of PWHL who achieved the goal in one late season. Jaques now has seven points in six Playoff matches and brings her in a draw for second place in Play -off scoring next Heise.

Clack Hymlov earned her third assist from the play -offs and the second point of the final (1G, 1a). She now has four points due to seven Playoff matches that double her regular season in total of two points in 27 games.

Gabbie Hughes made her third helper of the play -offs and the first point of the series.

Ashton Bell Her first PWHL-Playoff helper spelled, ending a meaningless line of five games.

Five players registered 40+ minutes Ice Age in the Triple-Overtime match: Plug (44:55), Jaques (43:23), Thompson (41:50),Clock (41:00), and Jocelyne Larocque (40:53). The total of Stecklein established a new Minnesota record, surpassed its previous figure of 41:48, set up on 26 May 2024.

Each of the first three games in the series was decided by a 21 score in the extension. This marked Minnesotas celebrated consecutive overtime match only one shy of the PWHL record of five, determined by New York between January 28 and February 23, 2024.

Minnesota is at home 61 all time in the late season and stays perfectly in game 3 performances and improves to 40.

All seven Playoff matches of Ottawa this season are determined by exactly one goal. It is the longest series of one target matches within a single play-offs by a PWHL team of all time. In this year's regular season, no team had a series for longer than four.

Jaques Recorded a play-off career-high seven shots on goal and now leads all players in the history of PWHL after season with 51, ahead Kendall Coyne Schofield (47), who had three in the game. This was the 13th career -Play -off game of Jaques with 3+ Schoten, the only player with double digits in that category.

Grace Zumwinkle Ignored a season-high six shots on Doel her most in every match this year, including both the regular season and the play-offs.

Larocque Registered four shots on Doel for the second consecutive match. Prior to Game 2, she had not recorded a single match with 4+ shots on Doel the entire season regulated season of play -offs.

Ottawa only registered two shots on Doel in the first period the least in a single period during the Play -Offs of 2025 and brought for the least in a regulation period in the history of PWHL Playoff.

Jincy Roese Returned from LTIR to play her first game of the play -offs, but left with an upper body injury after the first period. She played 4:43 minutes in her return to action.

Propose Kateina mrzov missed her second consecutive game with an injury for the upper body. Dominique Petrie Missed today's game with an injury in the upper body.

Scoresheet Summary

Ottawa 1 0 0 0 0 0 – 1

Minnesota 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

1st Permon-1, Ottawa, Clark 3 (Hughes, Bell), 11:38. Punish-Jenner Ott (Holding Opp. Stick), 14:49.

2nd period-2, Minnesota, Stecklein 4 (Thompson), 2:58. Punish-Zumwinkle Min (Ruwing), 8:06.

3rd period- No score. Penalty-Stecklein Min (Holding), 3:56; Larocque Ott (Roughing), 6:32; Schepers Min (cross control), 9:17.

1st OT period- No scoring.

2nd OT period- No score. Penalties-Leslie Ott (Hooking), 8:37.

3rd OT period-3, Minnesota, Knoll 2 (hymlrov, Jaques), 9:57. Punish-Thompson Min (Cross Control), 6:51.

Shots on goal-ontawa 2-7-6-5-11-5-36. Minnesota 10-10-4-8-11-4-47.

Power Play Opportunity-Ottawa 0/4; Minnesota 0/3.

Goalies-Ottawa, Philips (47 Shots-45 Saves). Minnesota, Rooney (36 Shots-35 Saves).

A-8,098

Three stars

1. Knoll (GWG)

2. Maddie Rooney (35 Saves)

3.Gwyneth Philips (45 Saves)

SERIES

Minnesota leads Ottawa 2-1

Upcoming schedule

Game 4: Monday 26 May at 5 pm et (Xcel Energy Center)