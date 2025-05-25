China's Wang/Sun Nail Three-Peat in Table Tennis Worlds

Liang Jingkun (TOP) of China touches a return to Hugo Calderano of Brazil during the semi -final match for men on the Tannis Championships in Doha, Qatar world table, on 24 May 2025. (Photo / Xinhua)

Doha – China's Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Secure their mixed Doubles Three-Peat on the World Table Tennis Championships, as a World Cup holder Hugo Calderano Won a competition with a high drama on Saturday to become the first South -American finalist ever.

Against the fifth Chinese Liang Jingkun, the 28-year-old Brazilian took 10 points in a row from 0-3 and wasted six straight match points before he wasted the seven set thriller (15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9), a Golden Meda-Clash, SPARAAR.

“This is a crazy competition,” said Calderano. “I started the last set with losing 0-3, but somehow I felt an energy in my body at that time – almost a certainty that I would win the game.

“I don't know where that trust came from, but I found solutions and managed to play much better.”

The third seed, which used its high toss, serves to disturb the rhythm of Liang and took the initiative in the first two sets, conquered the stubborn Chinese for 75 minutes.

“It became difficult again at the end, but somehow I managed to win the last point and take the game,” he added.

Hugo Calderano van Brazil serves during the semi -final match for men against Liang Jingkun van China on the World Tannis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on 24 May 2025. (Photo / Xinhua)

Calderano was afraid that his family members watched TV in Brazil, perhaps unable to tolerate the intensity of the game.

“I'm afraid they faint,” he said.

Liang, who failed to repeat his comeback performance at the 2021 world championships where he gathered from three sets to eliminate the Brazilian, has earned praise from his rival.

“Liang is one of the strongest players in the world, both mentally and technically,” said Calderano. “He is a real hunter.”

Calderano expected a tough final against second placed cheek.

“It will be a very tough fight again,” he said. “He is the best in the world and has been dominating all the big competitions for a few years. So we will see what happens. I will do the point by point, shot through shot.”

Wang Chuqin from China is a return to Triels Moregard van Zweden during the semi -final match for men on the World Table Tannis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on 24 May 2025. (Photo / Xinhua)

Earlier in the day, Wang took sweet revenge for his Olympic loss to get Moregard and to beat the Swede with 4-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-2, 12-10, 12-10) for 45 minutes.

With an 8-10 lagging, Wang became very aggressive and grabbed four points in a row to win the fourth set. The fifth set saw the Chinese lead 7-3 and then 10-6 before the Swede made it 10-10.

Moregard then sent a top spin Forehand in the net and struck a backhand strike to close his Doha trip.

“I didn't find my rhythm until the second set,” Wang said. “Moregard did very well and put pressure during the game.”

Moregard said: “Wang played pretty passive in the first set. He was not mentally there and I benefited from it.

“He just increased this level to a very high one, and I couldn't keep up. So in the end he was just a better player.”

Gold Medalists Wang Chuqin (Left)/Sun Yingsha Pose Duration the Awarding Ceremony After the Mixed Doubles Final Between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha or China and Yoshimura Maharu/Odo Satsuki or Japan at ITF WORLD TAME Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Qatar, May 24, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (right) Compete during the mixed double final between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Yoshimura Maharu/Odo Satsuki from Japan at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatara)

In the morning, Wang and Sun A late rise of the 16th placed Japanese Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo, who won 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8 for 39 minutes in what their 16th consecutive victory was in the case.

“Our opponents were a major threat to cohesion and tactics, even if they are both right -handed,” Sun said. “We trusted each other when the scores were close by. We shared the same determination to make it three in a row.”

Read more: China's Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha Advance in Table Tennis Worlds

With one gold medal under the belt, Sun overwhelmed the Japanese Mima Ito 4-0 and will compete for the ladies' snacks against teammate Wang Manyu, who chen Xingtong in straight sets in the All-Chinese semi-final money laundering.

On Sunday, Kao Cheng-jui of the Chinese Taipei and Lin Yun-ju vs Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami in the Doubles final of the Herenholken and Kuai-Man against Sofia Polcanova and Bernadette Szocs of the Lords of the Lords of the Lords of the Lords in the title of the Lords of the Lords in the title of the Lords in the title of the Lords de wegen van de vrouw, in de titel van de vrouwen, in de wegen van de vrouw, in de titel van de vrouwen, en in de wegen van de vrouw zijn, in de titel van de vrouwen, en in de wegen van de vrouw, de titel van de vrouw in de wegen van de vrouw, de titel van de vrouwen, en wang hebben in de titel van de vrouwen, en de wegen van de vrouw, in de titel van de vrouwen, en de wegen van het vrouwelijke titel van de vrouw, hebben zien, in de titel van de vrouwen in de wegen of the woman, the title of the women, and Wang.