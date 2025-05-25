Cricket West – India uses legacy or Legends to Mentor Rising Stars – Nevisages.com





St. Johns, Antigua The legacy of our legends must be embraced and used to shape our future success. This is the attitude taken by Cricket West India (CWI) and practically applied in the most recent mentoring initiative of the regional bodys. As part of CWI's continuous dedication to cherishing regional talent, the legendary Western India Fast Bowlers Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh are active with West Indies Academy Players at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. The initiative began on Wednesday 21 May, with a powerful Legacy discussion led by Sir Curtly Ambrose, who shared personal stories and insights about the proud heritage, global performance and lasting spirit of West -India Cricket. The session served as a reminder of the Academy players to the prestigious legacy of which they are now part of as emerging ambassadors of the game. Building at the moment, the mentoring program will continue with a series of technical and experience sessions led by the Fast Bowling Greats: May 2627: Sir Curtly Ambrose will lead on Red Ball-Scenario-based training, aimed at match consciousness, tactical implementation and development of mindset.

June 23: Courtney Walsh will guide the players through a two -day practice match and offer in -depth mentoring as part of his role as a bowling mentor.

CWI director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, welcomed the initiative and explained: “There is no greater inspiration for our young players than directly learning from the legends whose names are etched in the history of West India Cricket. This initiative not only improves their technical skills, but also helps to set the values, pride and passion that defines what it means to wear the chestnut brown.”

Academy Head Coach, Ramesh Subasinghe, spoke about the importance of historical education in the development of young players: For our young players, understanding the history of West -India Cricket is just as important as developing their technical and tactical skills. Having legends such as Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh share their journeys, approaches and values ​​that cannot offer a textbook or training manual. It connects our players with something bigger than themselves, reminds them of the inheritance they transfer every time they get on the field. West-Indian fast bowling-large, Mr Curtly Ambrose, graciously gave his time to talk to the academy members about the rich history and legacy of the West India, which released the way for the opportunities they were offered today. The Mentorship sessions are part of a broader strategy for the development of players rolled out by CWI to ensure that promising young cricketers receive guidance of world-class guidelines both on and outside the field. In two weeks, the Academy takes their counterparts from Sri Lanka here in Antigua, in two four-day first-class matches and three 50-over matches that have to be played on the Coolidge Cricket Ground and the Sir Vivian Richard's Stadium respectively.

