Big ten, SEC plans for the play -off of the college -football will only be absurd

In the past three months you have probably been busy going to work, paying bills, to live your life. You have probably not followed every incremental development in the current negotiations on the future format of the play -off of the University Football from 2026. So allow me to catch up.

In February, the leaders of the Big Ten and SEC held a joint meeting in New Orleans, where they seriously discussed what could be described as a coup. They would bend their muscle to extend the CFP to 14 teams and each guarantee themselves four berths, regardless of where their teams have been arranged. The ACC and Big 12 would each get two, the group of 5 conferences one.

Word got out and the news was received with intense recoil from an audience used to the late season tournaments based on the results of the season in question. People in the sport thought they finally returned.

Well, three months later that didn't happen. The format that is currently being discussed is somehow more absurd than that. When AthleticsS Ralph Russo reported on Wednesday that the commissioners have now been skipped past 14 teams to 16, still with those sloping automatic berths. And not even a clean, simple bracket where no. 1 no. 16 plays, no. 2 plays no. 15, etc.

More likely, the CFP would like to start a week earlier, about what traditionally the Army-Navy weekend has been, Russo writes, with the four lowest seeds (13 to 16) who make their way in the second weekend Six-Game Bracket.

Only in the University Football, where commissioners of the conference that serve on behalf of their competitions can also make the late season for the entire sport, can people set this up so badly a perfectly good product. It took a full season before the audience found out how the first 12 team CFP worked. The format will change again in year 2 with this week (smart) moves to a straight sperm model this fall instead of reserving the top four seeds for conference champions. And now they are talking about changing it even more drastically, a year later.

Nobody asked for a first four of the University Football. Are the matches played in Dayton? Those matchups last season (under the Thursday of the straight sowing) would have been no. 13 Seed Miami (10-2) versus no. 16 Seed Clemson (10-3) and no. 14 Seed Ole Miss (9-3) versus no. 15 Seed South Carolina (9-3). Games like these used to be known as the Outback Bowl.

And to donate two play-in games in an apparently symmetrical 16-team field, the No. 1 and no. 2 seeds would get a double bye in the quarterfinals. Imagine that the chiefs of Detroit Lions and Kansas City did not play their first postseas game until the third weekend of the NFL play -offs. This would be, but their interruption would be even longer because the gap between army navy and New Year can be as long as three weeks.

And then there are those guaranteed berths the so-called 4-4-2-2-1-1 model, which the Big Ten and SEC automatically gives the most bids. No major American sport has an late season where certain divisions or conferences are more berths than the other. The recklessness of the Big Ten and SEC to even propose this, let alone through it, is amazing, even according to the Big Ten- and SEC standards.

Those conferences will justify their reasons by quoting historical data that say that their current members would have had an average of every year. They are not wrong about that. That is why writing is in writing unnecessary.

And yet they are not withdrawn from this nonsense. There is a reason for that.

Almost everyone Athletics Has talked about this subject in recent months, says that this whole cockamamy scheme is the brainchild of Tony Pettiti, the third-year Big Ten Commissioner who used to be a television director. He needs those four automatic berths for the Big Ten, so that he can fulfill his dream to create his competitions NBA Play-in Tournament at Conference Championship Weekend No. 3 versus no. 6, no. 4 versus no. 5, with the winners going to the CFP. His number 6 seed last year would have been Iowa (8-4).

But he must have reason to believe that Fox, CBS, NBC or perhaps one of the countless streaming services will pay good money for the rights to these showdowns. As with any other decision in university athletics, it is always about the money.

And nowadays schools have particularly thirsty for money because they may soon have to share part of their athletes. They turn every bank cushion and shine a flashlight looking for loose change, otherwise they should stop giving unsolicited increases and contract extensions.

That is also the case with SEC members. Although Commissioner Greg Sankey was not the one who controls the 4-4-2-2-2 Push, he did not go into it to stop. It is no secret that he and his members are not the biggest fans of the selection committee, and one of the sales arguments of automatic berths is that conference classification, no advertisements and retired coaches, the teams would determine.

What sounds good in theory, but why do they play non -conference games? Wouldn't the Texas-Ohio State Week 1 Mega-Showdown in essence become a preseason match this year? If you are Steve Sarkisianus, how many series before your bow is manning and viewing your back -ups?

Perhaps Petitti, Sankey and their members have not stopped to consider these kinds of consequences. More likely they have, but an extra few million dollars per school has a way to make everything else look relevant.

I cannot emphasize how much damage a predetermined, nonsensical bracket will cause not only the credibility of the CFPs, but also popularity of university football. It will not bring in new fans and it will turn off a lot of current. Not to mention the fact that it is likely to be sustained by politicians and antitrush vocatics to see two conferences working together to tend to a national tournament in their favor.

Everyone who has experienced the BCS (1998-2013) has seen this film before. The system for choosing the participants in the national championship was in the beginning complicated and used a series of manipulated computer ranking and organizers the rules that apparently have been adjusted every year in response to the controversy that arose in the previous one. It was confusing, it was crazy and in the end it was disturbed under the weight of conference sessions and a book entitled Death to the BCS.

The best way to prevent that fate is that the commissioners declare that they are moving to a play-off of 16 teams, and it will consist of waiting for the top 16 teams.

But that would require the Big Ten and SEC to place the good of the sport above their self -interest. Take no trouble keeping your breath.

(Photo: Jason Miller / Getty Images)