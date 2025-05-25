Table tennis player Wang Chuqin wins First World Championships Mens Singles Title





China's Wang Chuqin Celebrates With His Trophy After Defeating Brazil's Hugo Calderano In The Men's Final Match For The Ittf World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 Held at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar on Sunay, Qatar on Sunay, Qatar: Qatar on Sunay: Qatar on Sunay: Qatar on Sunay: Qatar on Sunay: On Sunday, the Chinese table tennis player Wang Chuqin de Hugo Calderano of Brazil beat 4-1 at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha to claim his first career men's title at the championships. Calderano, who defeated the Chinese athlete Liang Jingkun in the semi-final, is the very first South American finalist on the World Table Tennis Championships. “Reaching the men's final at the world championships for two consecutive editions has proven that Wang not only has solid technical skills, but also the growing maturity in high pressure tournaments,” Liu Yu, a sport commentator, said in Beijing, on the Global Times on Sunday. “Winning the title is a decisive moment in his career and solidifies his place under sport.” Earlier on Sunday, China's Sun Yingsha from the countryman Wang Manyu 4-3 in an exciting final to defend her ladies' snunks on the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha. China dominated the event and sweeps both gold and silver in the ladies' hangers. This marks the 26th time that China has claimed the title of the ladies singles on the world table tennis championships, and the 19th time that Chinese players have taken both the Golden and the silver medals. Since 1995, Chinese women have reached the Singles Final in 16 consecutive editions of the tournament. China's Wang Manyu and Kuai -Man defeated the Sofia Polcanova of Austria and the Bernadette Szocs of Romania in straight sets to win the final of the women's doubles on the World Table Tennis Championships. The Chinese couple triumphed the control and triumphed 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 for 21 minutes. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the mixed Doubles title on Saturday. The Chinese team concluded this year's tournament with a total of 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. According to Liu, the final between Wang and Calderano represents two different routes in the world of table tennis: one the stable talent pipeline that is China's deep -rooted training system, and the other, the gradual emergence of international challengers built through years of perseverance. In the semi-final of Saturday Singles Singles, Wang defeated the Swedish star player Tuls Moregardh 4-1 to reach the final. The game was not only a repeat of their collision at the Paris Olympic Games – where Moregardh won 4-2 – but also seen by many as a “revenge match” before Wang after that Olympic loss. “Wang brought this game to a whole new level. He played brilliant today and always came up with something unexpected. He is now one of the best table tennis players in the world,” said Moregardh after the game. Calderano walked past China's Liang Jingkun 4-3 in the semi-final of Men's Singles to reach the final on Saturday. By beating on Friday in the quarterfinals in South Korea, Calderano had already written history as the first player from Brazil, and indeed very Latin America, to win a medal at the world championships, which do not have a play-off of third place. The rise of Calderano has been far from suddenly. At the 2021 world championships in Houston, he stood opposite Liang Jingkun in the quarterfinals and was dramatically destroyed after an impressive 3-0 lead after Liang won four consecutive games. At the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 he reached the semi -finals of the men. In April, Calderano reached a major breakthrough in the career on the Macao Table Tennis World Cup, where Wang Chuqin and Lin Shidong were defeated in the semi -final and definitive to claim the title. The head “Brazilian wins table tennis world cup” quickly became a trending subject.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202505/1334801.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos