New beach cricket tournament is coming to Appley





Alex Barton Practice on Appley Beach – She will request the IWCB -Lady Team (Image: Christopher Jelf) An island of Wight Beach is preparing to organize a new cricket tournament. With the inaugural event of both men's and DameS teams, the inaugural event will take place on May 27 on Appley Beach. Eight teams, including one of the mainland, will compete in the tournament, which is open to players aged 16 and older. The matches are played on an artificial surface covered by a layer of sand, making a more traditional cricket experience possible. The wicket will be designed to bounce the ball, while the rest of the play area will be on soft sand. Read more: Each team will have six players and matches consist of five overs of six balls. Batters will retire when reaching a personal total of 20 runs and only soft balls are used. The day of the action -packed kick -off starts at 11.30 am with the ladies tournament. Teams from Ventnor CC, Newport CC, Arreton CC and the IWCB will compete, with the final planned at 2.45 p.m. The men's tournament starts at 3.30 pm and contains teams from Porchfield CC, the whizzers surfers, the Winchester Bears and Arreton CC. The men's final will take place at 6.45 pm. Both tournaments follow a Round-Robin format, so that each team can play against any other team. Spectators are encouraged to participate in and enjoy the lively atmosphere, complete with a BBQ and a cricket activity area for children. Cricket enjoys great popularity on the island, with 19 clubs that offer various competitive and friendly formats. Last year 780 cricket matches were played during the five -month season, which reflects the strong presence of the sport on the island. Teams vary from men's and women to junior boys and girls, who cover age groups from younger than 9 to younger than 18 years. The sport is also suitable for hardball and softball disability cricket, as well as the cricket table. The English cricket board offers considerable financing to help young islanders deal with the sport. Alex Barton, from the board, said: We are so enthusiastic to bring this fun and inclusive cricket format to Appley Beach during the half week. The island of Wight Cricket Board invites everyone to come down and specify, enjoy the BBQ and find out more about this ever -popular sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/beach-cricket-tournament-coming-appley-040000281.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos