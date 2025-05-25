The NFL has cleared the way for active players to participate in the Olympic flag football tournament 2028. There will continue to be many questions, culminating in determining the names of the players borrowed from the effort.

At that time, Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear in a session with reporters during this week's ownership meeting that choosing the players will not be a NFL issue.

That is actually a function of American football that will make that decision, Goodell said. The NFL will not have any involvement in that selection process.

But the NFL will have indirect involvement because the NFL has direct involvement in American football.

USA Football Bylaws Requires Goodell (with the use of the most important legal period) will appoint three members in the board of directors, with at least two of the goodells who serve in the Executive Committee.

The current sign based on the USA football websiteIncluding Packers CEO Mark Murphy and Colts COO PETE WARD. It is unclear whether Goodell has appointed a third member of the existing board of directors.

It is partly unclear because, although the Bylaws Mandate 15 board members, the American football website shows only 11 members. Unless there are four other board members who have not been collected on the website, American football is not in accordance with the articles of association about the fairly important question of the compulsory number of drivers.

Because the American football website shows that two of the board members (Pete Chiarelli and Dr. Gerard Gioia) have conditions that expired in 2024, it is also fair to ask if the website should be updated.

Although the articles of association limit the duration for each director to three years, Murphy and Ward NVT show as the year in which their conditions end. This means that their agreements are open. This also does not deal with American football stimuliers, which specifies three -year periods and all directors limited to two consecutive terms. (There is no limit to the number of non-subsequent conditions that a board member can serve.)

In the future it makes sense to pay very much attention to the machinations of American football. Although Goodell says that the NFL will not be involved in selecting the Olympic team, the board members will certainly have a considerable influence in the general process.

And those places in the 15-person USA Football Board of Directors and five members of the US Football Executive Committee of the US have suddenly become plums and potentially powerful assignments. Working with Hallenbeck (which has the executive committee to throw overboard, if they want), they will come up with the procedure for selecting the 2028 person football team. Goodell, who manages three board seats and 40 percent of the executive committee, absolutely has an indirect influence on the formulation of the total selection process and in turn how the Olympic schedule of 2028 was built.

Regardless of how it is happening, the sudden peak in relevance and responsibility for US football requires that the group quickly closes his business. Based on the information currently on the group website, it seems that several has not been dotted and that it has not been crossed. Now that flag football will be an Olympic event with active NFL players who are eligible to participate, American football will undergo unprecedented control.

As is apparent from the fact that a fairly volatile comparison of the content of the articles of association and the information on the website raises several questions and reveals multiple potential errors.