Was this the moment that the victory of Hubert Hurkacz against Novak Djokovic in the final of Geneva cost? | ATP Tour





Geneva Was this the moment that Hurkacz's victory against Djokovic in the final of Geneva cost? Pole led djokovic 4-3 in the third set before he wasted his Break benefit May 24, 2025 Getty images Hubert Hurkacz hunted at his ninth Tour level title.

By ATP staff With the scoreboard with 7-5, 6-7 (2), 4-3, Hubert Hurkacz was only a few self-assured swings away from claiming his ninth ATP tour title and his first of the season in the Gonet Geneva open. Until this crucial moment, the towering pole had been unwavering at Serve, without dropping a single point in the third set. Over the net, Novak Djokovic, who chased his milestone 100th title at tour level, saw just as passionate. But tennis, as always, depends on the best margins. The momentum shifted in an instant. Hurkacz, who served to consolidate his lead, produced a disastrous game that opened the door for Djokovic and the 38-year-old did not hesitate to walk through it. Unraveling started in the opening point of the eighth game. Hurkacz forced Djokovic deep into the back hand corner and earned a short answer, an inviting forehand with the entire court to his grace. Yet he wasted his chance and shot into the net what a routine winner should have been. The pressure mounted. A double error followed and handed Djokovic a 0/30 pillow. Although Hurkacz was briefly stable to reach 15/30, he soon faltered again, sent a Forehand Regulation long and offered two breakpoints. After storing the first, Hurkacz then stormed forward at 4-3, 30/40 after a fresh Cross-Court Backhand, but did not succeed in performing in the finish volley, making it short and central. Djokovic bounced and hit a clinically passing shot along the post to break back on 4-all, his first lifeline in a set that seemed to slide away. From there, Djokovic did what he did countless times before: he grabbed control. With the crowd that humbled and the history, he eliminated Hurkacz in a dramatic third set of tie-break, achieved his 100th title at tour level and added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/hurkacz-djokovic-geneva-2025-final-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos