Roca -Inf, Spain The front page of Spains largest sports tabloid Marca shouted Lamine Ya! (Lamine now!) As speculation was mounted whether the teenage wonder Boy would sign a new contract for FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal is expected to renew his contract with Barcelona before he turns 18 in July, his agent Jorge Mendes reporters assured last week.

Deco, the sports director of Barca, denied reports that Yamals Agent had asked that the 17-year-old was made the best-paid player in the dressing room, while Spanish media speculated that he could look forward to a 10-fold wage increase at more than 15 million euros ($ 17 million) net per season.

Whatever the astronomical amounts are involved in signing the gifted winger that Barca helped in beating the La Liga title this season, it seems like a world of the very modest beginning of this Spanish sporty prodigy.

Yamal grew up in a poor area of ​​Mataro, an industrial city located about 32 km north of Barcelona, ​​but it is a world away from the glitter and glamor of the Catalan capital.

The Barca footballer learned his profession in the streets of Rocafonda, a working-class neighborhood of Mataro.

About half of the 11,000 people who live in this corner of Mataro are classified as the risk of poverty, according to the Spanish National Statistics Institute. Many flats seem to run down and miss base modern facilities such as lifts. One center in Rocafonda offers help to children struggling at school.

With 88 different nationalities in the area, Arabian Halal butchers are a common face.

Outtitations are a daily event in Rocafonda, because many households have difficulty paying the rent, which is on average around $ 1,334 a month, a fortune for many.

Gen-Next Inspiration

Nevertheless, football or rather Yamal gives people hope here.

In Rocafonda, more Lamine Yamals and fewer expansions reads the graffiti in the club De Futbol Rocafonda, the municipal football field.

Children play in the neighborhood, maybe dream that maybe, very perhaps, they can be the next Lamine Yamal.

Mohammed Kaddouri, who is a year younger than Yamal, says Mohammed Kaddouri, says that the Barca footballer is an inspiration for young people here.

Since Lamine, so many people have started playing football and believe they can be like him. They are not only boys, but more girls also play football, he says.

His friend Damia Castillo, also 16, met Yamal when he came back to see his family, who still live in the neighborhood.

He always talks to us as if he is a normal person, not like he is a big star. He is from here, and so do we. It reminds you, you know, maybe I can be, Castillo told Al Jazeera.

The Messi effect

Friends said Yamal owes his early ripe talents to a baptism of fire that plays in the tough streets of Rocafonda.

Lamine learned to play so well because he started playing with bigger children. Some of these were larger than he, and some of them were tough children, says family friend Mohammed Ben Sergine.

Despite what happened to him with all this fame, he has remained humble, and he is good with the children when he returns to Rocafonda to see his family.

We meet in the bar El Cordobes, the local bar visited by Yamals father, Mounir Nasraoui, who occasionally comes in.

On the wall a yellowing Barca shirt is signed by Yamal and full of his photo.

Last year the father of Spain Wingers published a photo on social media from his son, who was taken when he was a baby.

Yamal was used by the then Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi. He wrote on social media: two beginning of two legends. It now seems incredibly ahead.

The Argentina -Superster was then 20 and had participated in a promotional campaign for FC Barcelona for Unicef. Yamal was only five months old when his parents entered a lottery and he was linked to Messi. Yamals Smiles won a nervous messi at the photo shoot.

Statistically, Yamal Messi is ahead of a 17-year-old player, according to football writer Ryan Ohanlon from ESPN.

Broadly speaking, this is the conclusion: [Michael] Owen, Kylian Mbappe and Yamal are the best teenagers in modern football history, he wrote, and based these claims on the number of goals and assists.

304 celebration

Rocafonda may have forgotten, just like many other fringes, outdoor neighborhoods in Barcelona, ​​were it not for Yamal himself.

Someone painted the number 304 on the walls. It may just be graffiti, except one thing. When Yamal scored a miracle goal last year against France in the Euro 2024, he celebrated the board three, zero, four to make his fingers. It was a reference to the postcode of Rocafonda, which fully reads 08304.

Because the world was transfixed by Yamals Dazzling Skills, it was a sign that even when football players can expect seven or even eight digits of salaries, some do not forget their roots.

At the Bar Familia LY 304 Rocafonda, run by the Players Uncle, Abdul, you will not have any doubt that Yamal stays true to where he came from.

Dosted on photos of Yamal and signed shirts, in one corner is a small, plastic version of the World Cup. It begs the thought: could Yamal one day cancel the real thing for Spain?

Family is everything

The players' own story starts 30 years ago when his grandmother of mother's side, Fatima, arrived from Morocco and took on a job in an old home of people.

She worked to transfer her seven children from Morocco and succeeded as a single mother.

Yamals mother, Sheila Ebana, comes from Equatorial -Guinea, a former Spanish colony in West -Africa. The parents of the players were divorced and when she left Rocafonda, she registered him in Club de Futbol La Torreta in Granollers, a nearby city.

Yamal lovingly speaks about his mother, who gave him the best youth she could, despite the difficulties with which she was confronted.

Maybe I didn't have the best youth, but I didn't see it. I only saw the beautiful, thanks to her, he said in an Instagram interview with user Tumejorjugada.

Life for both parents has changed dramatically since their son became a superstar.

Ebana now has 258,000 followers on Instagram and has moved to Barcelona. His father also moved to the Catalan capital.

Changing expectations

Yamal started playing for CF La Torreta, a small club with 200 players, when he was only five.

On the window of the club there is a photo of the player when he arrived like a small child and a more recent one.

He came here when he was five years old and stayed only two years before Barcelona came for him, says Jordi Vizcoino, president of CF La Torreta.

I can still hardly believe it when I see how far he went, when I see Yamal playing for Barca and Spain. He was only a child when he came here and is still just a child really.

Rocio Escandell, president of the Association of Rocafonda neighbors, has known Yamal and his family all his life.

Lamine has put Rocafonda on the world map. It is a working -class area with many migrants, but he has made people believe that they can be something. It doesn't have to be a football player. It can be a doctor. Just to believe, she told Al Jazeera.

Her nine -year -old daughter, Abril, is proof of how Yamal has changed expectations.

I play football since I was small, and I score more and more goals. When I'm older, I want to be like Lamine, says Abril.