Sports
Roland Garros: Five Challenger players to watch | ATP Tour
Challenger
Five Challenger players to watch Roland Garros
Nava, French Lefty Atman under list
May 25, 2025
Dove Men+Care Concepcion
Emilio Nava has won five ATP Challenger Tour titles, all of whom came to Clay.
By ATP staff
Atptour.com highlights five players from the ATP Challenger Tour to view during Roland Garros.
Emilio Nava
The American is in the French major like a wildcard after winning the Usta's Roland Garros Wild Card Challenge. Nava, 23, has a season-leading 30 Challenger-Match wins, all of which have come to clay. He won three consecutive titles and built a 19-match winning streak that was stopped by Chris Roodsch in the TallaSsee final, in which Nava was looking for a fourth consecutive trophy.
Nava is only the second American to win three Klei-Court-Uitdager Trophies in the same season and happened to be his good friend Tristan Boyer the first last year.
“I am now at a very good time,” Nava told Atptour.com last month. “I am very happy with the work we did. We just put the work day in day out and we are just happy with the work.
“I think it's on paper, that's for sure [the best I’ve ever played]. I'm going well. Mentally I think I'm in a place where I am just calm from my tennis and where I am. “
Terence Atmane
A potential match with top seeds Jannik Sinner looms in the second round, but the French Lefty will be aimed at his first task. There is certainly a large audience for Atmane's opening round collision with Countryman and Tour veteran Richard Gasquet, who plays his last event.
Atmane won two Challenger-hard titles last month and will try to bring that momentum to Paris while looking for his first big win in the main shelter. The 23-year-old is coached by Guillaume Peyre, who previously worked with Gasquet.
Jaime Faria
Portugal's Faria reached his first quarter -final at tour level in the Clay ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro. The next week the 21-year-old competed in another quarter-final of ATP in Santiago. Faria showed some of his best tennis during both weeks, but then missed two months due to an injury.
The number 115 player in the PIF ATP ranking won two Clay-Court Challengers (Oeiras, Curitiba) last season, next to a second place in Valencia. He continued the qualification during the Australian Open this year, who marked his most important debut in the Main-Draw. Faria reached the second round and took a record of 10-way champion Novak Djokovic.
Ethan Quinn
Two years ago this week, the American won the NCAA Singles Championship that fought for the University of Georgia. Now on a career-high no. 106 in the PIF ATP ranking, Quinn is playing his second big tournament and first away from home floor. He kept his nerve in the last qualifying round and escaped from the Argentinian Thiago Agustin Tirante in a third set of Tie-Break to book his place in the main table.
During a career-high no. 106 in the PIF ATP ranking, the 21-year-old had to deal with fierce competition during the Klei Court Swing, after he met Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP 500 in Barcelona and #NextGENTATP star Jakub Mensik in Madrid. Quinn is confronted with another favorite of fans, Grigor Dimitrov, at Roland Garros.
Francesco Passaro
After a second round performance at the Australian Open as a happy loser, Passaro made his top 100 debut in the PIF ATP ranking. The Italian has only played five events since Melbourne, including a quarter-final run at the Challenger 175 event in Turin, where he defended the title.
Passaro makes his Roland Garros debut. He will try to experience his memories of last year's Klei-Court season, in which he made the third round in Rome as a qualification and the next week he won the Turin Challenger and he became the first player since 2009 to deepen the five top 100 players on his way to a title at that level.
