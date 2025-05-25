He is five feet, seven centimeters. It weighs 140 pounds. Darrell Houssh Doucette carried out a cannonball last year in the deep end of the Pro Football Pool, when he stated that he has a Better mark footballer than Patrick MahomesGiven the knowledge of the game of the game.

Doucette and other flag football players apparently get their chance, if the Tryout process for the 2028 Olympic Games gives them a fair chance to compete with active NFL players.

The flag guys deserve their chanceDoucette told Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. That is all we want. We felt that we worked hard to get the sport where it is, and when the NFL boys talked about it, it was as if we were being kicked aside. I felt that I was the man who could pronounce for my colleagues, for my brothers who work hard to reach this level for us not to be forgotten.

Doucette believes that the current addition to American flag football players is good enough to win gold, without bringing in NFL players Horning.

This is a sport that has played for a long time, and we feel that we are the best at it and we don't need any other guys, Doucette said. But we all have one goal in mind, and that is to represent our country. Were absolutely open to all competition. When those guys come in and come out and they are better than we do, then it is right for them. Go win that gold medal for our country.

Doucettes Trust comes from the inherent differences between flag football and the approach to football. It is completely two different games, Doucette said. You cannot really compare flag football and tackle football.

These are things we practice and we work on to become great, Doucette said. Those guys, they don't understand it yet.

The threatening opponents of the American men's team believe that the NFL players will find out.

Chad Palmer, the head coach of the Canadian Mens National Flag Football team for eight years, would rather be confronted with Doucette and his teammates than an All-Star collection NFL talent.

We have a better chance of beating the flag players than the Nflers, Palmer told Kilgore. I say that with a bit of trust.

Palmer believes that former Tackle players have more skills than flag players. He also believes that tackling football players can quickly close the gap with their tackle football skills.

The transferables are everywhere, said Palmer. If you take a Jamarr Chase, he spends his entire route route and finding leverage in coverage and understanding football and getting a lot of money to do this. How can a player who play a REC sport in the past, even in the same stratosphere? No chance.

Palmer believes that the Canadian team will also consist of mainly NFL players.

I don't think the current boys who have been doing it for a long time will keep a candle to the pros, said Palmer.

Nevertheless, with the NFL restrictive, one player per team (together with the Franchises International Pathway Program player), but so many high-end NFL players will be to go around. All in all, 32 non-SPP players will be available. With a five-on-five format and 10 players per team and six teams in the Olympic tournament of 2028, neither of the two players does not necessarily come from regular NFL grilles.