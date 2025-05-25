Senior Sofia Olaaru has forever put down her tennis racket. By 13, she won the top 25 players nationwide in her age group and dominated the Midwest ranking the following year, and won national and international tournament titles. But after years of ruthless training and high-stakes competition, she chose to walk away.

Ollarus parents started to encourage her to exercise since for kindergarten, and she was attracted to tennis.

I started at Naperville Tennis Club and then I moved to Five Star Tennis Center, said Olaaru. It was probably a few group lessons a week, two-like and then a private lesson. When I was about 11-12, it really strengthened. I would have a private lesson for school and after school -I immediately go back to the club.

During high school, Olaaru trained for at least three hours a day, 20 hours a week, making it difficult to find time for other aspects of her life; The battle went on when she went to high school.

I would hang out with my friends five times per semester because I took five weighted lessons and I wanted at least a 4.6 or 4.7 [GPA] Oldu said for those semesters. There was no time for a social life.

Around the end of the first year, Olaaru started to lose her first pleasure of the sport, which led to burnout.

By the time I stopped enjoying [tennis]I was just too far in it, Oldu said. I already went to all these national and international tournaments and so it was a bit too late to stop.

Many of Ollarus colleagues did not know about her tennis career, including senior Rhea JHA, a captain of Centrals Girls Tennis Team. When Jha met Olaaru during their second year, she was not aware of Olaaru who played tennis at all.

I was really surprised that she was an athlete, Jha said. I remember that she would always explain things in Honors Algebra Two, and I was really impressed because she was beautiful, social, smart and really athletic, so I was like Wow, all four.

Similarly, Senior Sahana Patil, another team captain, noted Olaus attitude.

I would ask her how her mind is so carefree, Patil said. I remember that she was very nice when I spoke with her, but she seemed very uninterested in practice, which is very honest because she was better than everyone else.

Despite her reserved attitude, Ollaru was surprised by the team spirit and dynamics and enjoyed the new environment; Before she became a member of the Centrals team, she played club tennis.

I remember thinking it was so strange how big a community it was because, in club tennis, your colleagues are your biggest competition, Oldu said. Those are the people you see at the tournaments, and I remember that I thought it was insane how [much] I felt more comfortable in the tennis environment in high school.

Yet Oldu felt intense pressure during her first two high school seasons, despite the support of her teammates.

I remember it [Central alumni] Giana Xiao and Hanna An, […] They were the comic relief, Oldu said. There was never anything they did that wasn't funny, and they could see that I was always crazy, and [they] Take the seriousness that I put on myself.

In the end, two operations were the most important catalysts for her decision to stop playing tennis. Her first operation at the age of 13 seemed to be successful, until she turned 16 and discovered that she needed one. Consequently, she made the decision to run away from tennis.

It was a disguised blessing […] I didn't realize how much pleasure I missed by just panicking about college tennis, and I didn't really care, Olaaru said. I was like okay, I can play and spend time with my friends.

Deciding to stop tennis after high school increased a huge weight of her shoulders, so that she could enjoy the rest of her high school experience without emphasizing the possibility of collegial sports.

I am more than happy, Oldu said. I think it is completely worth it, because if you think about it, the whole reason my parents put me in tennis so that I would do that […] connect to a good school only because of tennis. But I don't think that's worth it. I would rather go to a school that lower 10 rankings in my field, if I can have a social life and leisure time.

Now Oldu is planning to obtain a bachelor's degree in biology. The years she spent in tennis, formed her ability to manage time, regulate emotions and adapt to challenges.

I don't regret it at all, Olaaru said. To be honest, I wouldn't want it to go differently because I think the skills I won of it is invaluable. Yes, I wish I could have done things, I wish this, I wish that. But all in all, I am really, really, very happy that I played a sport at a high level.