The Japanese duo ends 64-year-old Doubels drought, while Wang Chuqin becomes the new world champion men

Sun Yingsha defends her crown in exciting seven-game final

World No. 1 and title defender Sun Yingsha successfully retained her ladies singles crown in a pulsating seven-game final against countryman Wang Manyu, in what will be remembered as one of the classical competitions of all time in the history of the world championship.

The almost 90 -minute competition was a roller coaster of momentum fluctuations and high -quality meetings, with both players with extraordinary skills, tactical depth and mental resilience.

Sun came out of the gates and dominated the first two games with clinical precision. But Wang reacted brilliant and adjusted her tactics to play more aggressively, especially by walking around for her powerful Pivot Forehand. The change has paid off when she convincingly took the next two games to level the match at 2-2.

The fifth game turned out to be a turning point. Wang earned a game point at 10-9, but Sun responded with three straight points under pressure to grab the game 12-10 and to regain the lead.

In the sixth Sun seemed ready to close the game with a 10-6 advantage, only for Wang to set up a remarkable comeback. Wang showed an immense grit and saved four match PointHelped partly through a happy edge ball on 9-10, before the game took 13-11 to force a decision-maker.

Sun appeared from rhythm in the early stages of the last game and was 5-7 behind. However, shows the Poise and Champion's mentality that has defined her rise to the top, turned the momentum with a stunning six-point runher longest streak of the match to take the game 11-7 and to close a dramatic victory.

With this victory, Sun Yingsha not only defended her world championship title, but also joined an elite group of women who have reached back-to-back titles on the world stage. The victory further solidifies its status as the leading force in table tennis for ladies today.

The last Scoreline (in Sun Yingshas favor) Las 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-7.

Wang Chuqin wins Maiden World Championship Title

World No. 2 Wang Chuqin from China delivered a Masterclass version to claim his first gentlemen Singles World Championship title, with World No. 3 Hugo Calderano van Brazil 4-1 was defeated (12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 11-2, 11-7) in a high-quality final.

With this triumph, Wang not only secures its place in tennis history, but also becomes the first left-handed men's champion in more than three decadein Frenchman Jean-Philippe Gatiens victory in 1993.

The victory also served as a sweet revenge for Wang, which had had a narrow 3-4 defeat against Calderano just a few weeks earlier in the semi-final of the ITTF World Cup in Macao. This time, however, the Chinese star did not leave any room for doubt, so that his A-Game brought both physical preparation and tactical execution.

From the beginning, Wang put a relentless pressure on and Calderano denied the chance to settle in his attacking rhythm. Using heavy top spider, in particular from his forehand side, Wang consistently forced Calderano away from the table and in defensive positions. His strategic targeting of the Brazilians Crossover Point the uncomfortable zone between Forehand and Backhandleft Calderano and often off-balance, which produces weak returns that cheek has punished with clinical precision.

Although Calderano came a wave of Momentumunbeaten in the last driving since the start of the ITTF World Cuphe to find answers to the intensity of Wangs. The Brazilian had his moments, including a 10-7 lead in the opening match and a solid victory in the third, but Wang quickly got control and dictated the pace in the last phases.

Despite the loss, it was a milestone tournament for Calderano. His silver medal is the very first for Brazil and Latin America in the men's hiding strokes at the world championships, a historical achievement that further confirms his status as the pioneer of Pan American Table Tennis.

For Wang Chuqin, this victory is a determining milp emphasis on the largest stage of all, and proof of its growth as one of the most formidable and complete players.

Togami and Shinozuka break the buoys, create history

Japanese Shunsuke Togami and Hiroto Shinozuka won the title Mens Doubles on the world table tennis championships after an exciting five-game fight against the Chinese taipe requirement Kao Cheng-jui and Lin Yun-Ju. The Japanese duo triumphed 3-2, with game scores from 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6.

The Japanese couple showed a clear tactical concept during the game, with left -handed Shinozuka who played a stabilizing role, minimized risks and controlled the pace, while Togami took the Mantlehis explosive forehand trade mantels and turned out to be a decisive weapon. Both players served with precision, especially against Lin Yun-Ju, one of the Premier recipients of the games known for his backhand-banana film. Their tactical portion and well -placed spins effectively neutralized their characteristic returns.

The competition contained various spectacular rallies, especially in central and long -distance exchanges. Togamis Forehand was in sublime form, generated sharp corners and heavy appearance with exceptional body rotation. Shinozuka supplement it perfectly by maintaining control close to the table, creating opportunities and absorb pressure when needed.

Although they had a 2-1 lead, Kao and Lin could not keep their momentum. The Japanese duo, astute led by coach Masataka Morizonoa 2017 Mens doubles silver medal winners the initiative in the fourth and fifth games. The Chinese Taipeis couple, which had started with an aggressive intention, cited a more cautious approach late in the competition, in particular Lin, whose reduced risks turned out to be duration. The shift allowed the Japanese couple to dictate the game and to close the game with confidence.

This victory marks the end of Japanese 64-year-old waiting for a title of world championships, with the previous champions in 1961 Nobuya Hoshino and Koji Kimura. For Chinese Taipei, the search continues, with their last title dates from 2013, when Chuang Chih-Yuan and Chen Chen-Ang Gold.

Togami and Shinozukas Triumph is proof of their tactical discipline, synergy and the revival of Japanese people doubles on the world stage.

Wang Manyu and Kuai Man combine to bring the fourth gold medal from China home

Chinas Wang Manyu and Kuai Man finished the world table tennis championships 2025 with an impressive version and defeated Austrian Sofia Polcanova and Romanias Bernadette SZCS 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-5) to win the title of the ladies.

The final turned out to be a one -sided affair because the Chinese duo showed their class and tranquility, the European pair dismantled with ruthless efficiency. Wang and Kuai, who entered the competition as clear favorites, delivered a performance that completely justified their invoicing and checked the procedure from start to finish with seamless coordination and clinical shot.

For Wang Manyu, the victory was a strong response to the disappointment to lose the final of the ladies singles. She led a good example and used her enormous experience to guide her younger teammate Kuai Man, who appeared in her first final of the world championship. Their synergy proved unbreakable during the tournament.

It is remarkable that Wang and Kuai claimed the title of the ladies without dropping a single rare and emphatic performance that underlines their dominance and tactical superiority in the discipline. This marks Wangs Third Ladies doubles World Championship, while it is the first for Kuai Man.

Although they fell in the final, Polcanova and SZC's themselves were history and they became the first All-European couple that reached the women's doubles final since Romanias Maria Alexandru and Eleonora Mihalca in 1969.

The 2025 World Table Tennis Championships supplied unforgettable moments, historical breakthroughs and masterful screenings of skills and resilience. From Japanese long -awaited triumph to chinas, continuous supremacy, the tournament celebrated both inheritance and evolution. While the dust covers, the sport looks ahead with renewed excitement and promise.