



The NFLhasunanimously approved For his players to participate in flag football when the sport makes his debut at the Olympic Summer Games 2028. This decision was received with excitement from both NFL stars and fans, but not everyone is looking forward to NFL players who compete on the National Theater. Some flag football players have been competing on large stages for years, such as Quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette, who led the American national team to four global championships and emerged as one of the biggest ambassadors for sport. Doucette hopes that he and his fellow flag football players will have a fair chance to make the 10-man selection. “The flag boys deserve their chance.That's all we want, “Doucettetold the Washington Post.“We felt that we worked hard to get the sport where it is, and when the NFL boys talked about it, it was as if we were kicked aside. I felt like I was the man who could pronounce for my colleagues, for my brothers who work hard to reach this level.” Best possible NFL flag football team for 2028 Olympic Games: Commanders' Jayden Daniels can lead Team USA Stars Cody Benjamin Although Doucette may not have the frame of Josh Allen or the speed of Lamar Jackson, flag football is a different sport than what we view on Sunday. Doucette compared the tackling of football and flag football with tennis and table tennis. His sport has a shorter field, a different system for downs and different penalties that do not exist in the NFL. “They are completely two different games,” Doucette said. “You can't really compare flag football and tackle football.” Doucette believes that the US can compete without NFL players, but he would be fully supportive if Sunday's stars come in and show that they are better suited for this opportunity than those who have been playing competitive flag football for years. “This is a sport that we have played for a long time, and we feel that we are the best at it and we don't need any other guys,” Doucette said. “But we all have one goal in mind, and that is to represent our country. We are absolutely open to all competition. When those guys come in and balls and they are better than we, it hates them. Go win that gold medal for our country.” Commissioner Roger Goodell said during the recent NFL ownership meeting USA Football will handle the selection processNot the NFL. There is plenty to do and conversations before we go to the 2028 Olympic Games, but how the schedule is constructed, will be the most fascinating aspect of this new company.

