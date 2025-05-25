The beating heart of Herentennis in France has arrived again, this time with that unmistakable hair head in small braids.

Gal Monfils, the 38-year-old Savant, is ready to set up another show. For the French players and fans who descend on Roland Garros every year, that is what tennis has been dealing with for a while. Winning would be fun, but it just doesn't happen that much for the locals.

No man has won his home slam since Yannick Noah in 1983. Mary Pierce, the 2000 Womens Champion, is the only French woman who wins the title in the modern era of professional tennis, which started in 1968. Over the years, French tennis have apparently become something else.

We always want to set up a good show, right? Monfils said during an interview earlier this year.

Monfils did that to go for 20 years. Splits in the air; Jumping forehands; Bullet-time overhead costs, suspended above the court. Enough magic to fill so many highlights that players, journalists and fans often discuss which collection is the best. A 6ft 4 in frame and a spring in his legs that still help him about a referee's chair help with that.

These gifts helped Monfils to make the urtext of what people expect French and foreign tennis fans from a French male player, who went back to Noah, to Henri Leconte and even Fabrice Santoro, who played with a handle with two hands on both his Forehand and his hindquarters.

Then there is Richard Gasquet, who plays his last French open, whose Swashbuckling Backhand with one hand has propelled him to more Grand Slam-Halve finals than any other French man has been managed in the last 30 years. Among the women, Caroline Garcia, who has announced that this will also be her last French open, has long played with one of the more graceful, aggressive games. Diane Parry shows a rare backhand with one hand on the WTA tour.

If the way people play tennis, in some respects can reflect the values ​​of a culture, then what people think of when they think of France is also what they think when they think about French tennis, and in turn open French. It is a serious athletic competition. It is also a stunning stylistic experience.

Nothing can be compared to the burnt orange tint of the Battue Terre, especially when the sun is sliding over Roland Garros. The complex has the Sports Ultimate Jewy Box in the court Simonne-Mathieu, a jewel of 5000 seats at the end of a path through a garden and at its western end through a greenhouse. It is difficult not to lift the mind while stare at the court at 15,000 spectators, Philippe-Chatrier usually dressed in Panama's hats, heads that turn to the rhythm of the ball ping over the clay.

And then there are the actual people who wave their rackets on behalf of the blue-whiteAnd the almost unlimited surrender of the fans who wave their flags and sing their hero names about stadiums, sometimes to the soundtrack of a copper band.

The French players have a lot of style, said Jim Courier, the double French open champion and a tournament analyst for TNTS television reporting this year, in a conference call this week. There is an artistry, there is a style, there is a flair. It is slightly less structured than perhaps Spain, or a little less completely attack -oriented as in the United States.

Not everyone buys in this concept, especially Corentin Moutet, a French artist of a different kind, with all kinds of drop -shots and his notorious forearm serving.

It is always better if people think you are entertaining, he said during a recent interview.

But the most important thing is to win competitions, right? It is not to have fun or entertain people. We work hard because we are very young to win matches to be at the top of the game.

Monfils did that and did it longer than most. He has more Grand Slam victories than any other French men's player, two major semi -final performances and eight quarter -finals. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, two years of Monfils Senior, went better by reaching the Australian Open final in 2008, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

This year, Monfils reached the fourth round of the Australian Open with a Stormrun with a victory over World No. 4 Taylor Fritz. The fabric is there.

Monfils does not disagree with maltet, but he explained, because only he can play that playing beautiful, stunning tennis is much of what his hunger has always fed and led him close to the top.

If you don't play with passion, he said, the sacrifice becomes more difficult.



Monfils is celebrating the Auckland Classic winning in January, making him the oldest man who cancel an ATP Tour trophy. (Phil Walter / Getty Images)

There is a basic formula that most older players follow who helps them survive. It is about the preservation of energy, quickly ending points and playing a little more conservative. Monfils is completely for short points. Playing more conservative? Not so much.

It is difficult to argue with his approach. Monfils has taken back from injury to return to the edge of the Top 40. He started the year to win a tournament in Auckland and made that point in Melbourne. He also made the fourth round of Miami.

During an interview last year he said that he could not possibly regret tennis.

So many people forget where I come from, who I am. Nobody knows me, he said.

Who I am now, I couldn't even predict this for a second. I am one of the happiest people who made it.

I just try to live in the present, he said in the more recent interview.

Although no one is likely to be able to repeat Monfils tennis cycling, he apparently has a French spiritual heir in Arthur Fils, and to a certain extent, good friend Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard files. He has known both players for years, especially Mpetshi Perricard, who is as old as Monfils Younger Sister.

Both spent hours choosing Monfils Brain about how to survive and thrive on the Pro Tour.

Earlier this year with what Monfils had helped him, Fils responded: everything.

We talk about tennis, but also how he managed his career, his lifespan, Mpetshi Perricard, said about Monfils in Rome earlier this month. I try to learn as much as possible.

Monfils said that Mpetshi Perricards 150 MPH Serve gets so much attention, but he sees a lot of flair and style in his forehand and his net game. As far as Fil's are concerned, he sees someone who can play the most dynamic version of tennis from every corner of the field, a game that is well on his way to the seductive country and the wider tennis world. The 20-year-old has developed Match Toughness to go with his incredible natural power. He is the player who seems to end most likely from the French drought of the gentlemen, either in Roland Garros or elsewhere.

Fils said during a recent chat with journalists in Madrid that there is no shortage of benefits for the approach. A colleague professional athlete once gave him this advice, he said: look good, feel good, feel good, play well, play well, they pay you well.

He expanded that idea on Friday during his press conference before the tournament at Roland Garros. He said he is not going on the field and destroying a show, but he knows that his thrashing, flowing style wanted to produce points and moments that the fans enjoy. He compared himself with Monfils and with Ben Shelton, another top athlete and Monfils Groupie.

My way of playing, it's a bit spectacular, Fils said. You can put us in the Showman category, but I try not to be a showman.

Hugo Gaston, an undersized stylist in the character of Moutet, said he developed his cunning approach with his coaches from the moment he was a small child. Gaston has never received one of the biggest prizes in sport, but he has been a French tennis hero for many years.

My goal is first of all to enjoy the field, but also for the crowd, he said on Friday during a press conference.

They come to the stadium to see a show of me. I try to give them a show and stay in my competition.

So it will also be for Monfils, in what will undoubtedly be one of his last French open. He made the semi -final once and the quarters three other times, but did not play in the second week since 2019. In the first round of the 2023 event, he produced one of the most memorable versions. He came down from 0-4 in the last set to win against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during cramps, hardly able to move a court Philippe-Chatrier who had become a kettle but winners were winners all the time.

It is of course a special tournament for him, but not for the reason that people may think. His parents divorced when he was much younger, but they come together to view him in Roland Garros. He now has his own child, with Elina Svitolina, the Womens World No. 14.

Forget the tennis. When I look at the standard, I see my family together, and it's different, he said.

And then of course you first want to play well for yourself, then your family, and of course for pleasure. But it has always been special because it is the place where my family could be together again.

Who would not want to set up a show for that?

(Top photos: Clive Brunskill, Clive Mason, Dan Istitene, Pedro Salado / Getty Images; Design: Demetrius Robinson / Athletics))