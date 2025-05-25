Follow the Athletics French Open Coverage

On the first day in Roland Garros in Paris, another up and down competition for Diana Shnaider ended in the right result, a home favorite came back from the Brink and two American wildcards came in well in their potential.

This time an emerging talent comes on the right side of a Topsy-Turwy Comeback

Diana Shniders competitions become a quick appointment.

The Russian world No. 12 has always been an entertaining player to watch, but things have really grown up in recent weeks. In her previous game, on the Italian Open earlier this month, Shnaider fought back from 4-0 in the opening set against home favorite Jasmine Paolini to squeeze it at a tiebreak. She then led 4-0 herself in the second set, but struggled with an exciting home crowd and lost six games in a row.

Shnaider led again in the third set, but then lost another six games in a row to lose the decision maker and the game.

A few weeks quickly ahead to the French open and Shnaider is working on it again. In her first round game on Sunday against Ukrainian Anastasiia Sobolieva, Shnaider ran to a 5-0 lead, but immediately lost the next six games. Then, then 0-40 up to take the set in a tiebreak, she turned her ankle and required a medical time-out. Sobolieva won the next three points when she returned, but Shnaider managed to take the set to a tiebreak she won.

As soon as that was all over, the Russian won the second set much more comfortably.

Who knows what is waiting in her next game, a second round meeting with Dayana Yastremska, also from Ukraine.

Charlie Eccleshare

A home hump finds inspiration behind a ball control

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, recently lost six consecutive ATP tour matches, seemed to be on their way to a new defeat on Sunday. The French world No. 37 was broken in the very first match of his match against Belgian world No. 50 Zizou Bergs and lost the opening set with 6-4.

But Mpetshi Perricard, the no. 31 Seed here that was looking for his first victory in his home Grand Slam, dug and sealed the second set with a 132 MPH second supply. It is not without reason that the 6-foot 8 inch 21-year-old has been considered the most powerful server in the men's game.

Mpetshi Perricard then looked down and out when he lagged 5-0 in the third set of Tiebreak, but took seven straight points to squeeze it. The sound of the roar on the Suzanne lenglen field, with the roof on, was extraordinary.

In a dramatic fourth set, Mpetshi Perricard did not succeed in serving the match on 5-3, but immediately afterwards broke to seal it, so that the missed opportunity was forgotten. As he placed it in his press conference after the game: it means that it is an amazing memory. Now it is already in the past.

No wonder that Mpetshi Perricard does not want to concentrate on the past that his future will probably contain a third round against title defender Carlos Alcaraz if he can pass Bosnias Damir Dzumhur.

Charlie Eccleshare

Two American wildcards make up for their potential

The tennis federations of France, the US and Australia have their own methods to hand out the wildcard that each offers the other for the respective Grand Slam.

The US has a non-free policy, where the ranking points for its players are followed for a certain period of weeks for each of the SLAMs. Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava won those races for this major and landed in the main drawing of the French Open.

The performances on Sunday were an argument for meritocracy. Both won their first round races. Jovic, who is only 17, defeated Renata Zarazua from Mexico in three sets, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. Nava, who is 23 and, just like Jovic, from Los Angeles, Botic van de Zandschulp in the Netherlands hit 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 to make the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in three years.

For Jovic, that is now old hat. She went to the second round in the US Open in September and in Australia in January.

Matt Futterman

Frances Tiafoe gets another chance to talk about the end of Rafael Nadal

It was appropriate or ironic that while Rafael Nadal completed his farewell news conference, Frances Tiafoe, the man who ended his open career in the US, started his.

Tiafoe, who has won a tighter-the-score-score-suugests 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over the Roman Safiullin of Russia, said Suzanne-lenglen that the Big Fours-Obes session and love for the sport have always stunned him.

They have an amazing amount of drive and determination to just be great, Tiafoe said. The amount of love they have for the sport is flawless.

The characteristic victory of Tiafoes came against Nadal on the US Open 2022, a fourth round upset in Arthur Ashe Stadium that transformed him from a tennis player into a pop culture figure. With a bitter smile, he said that Nadal had not spoken to him much since then.



Frances Tiafoe won his opening round in Paris about Roman Safiullin. (Julian Finney / Getty images)

Suddenly it was a respect thing that I fear this guy a bit, he said. I don't think he was too stressed. It was pretty cool to see the competitive side of him.

Tiafoe said he was just happy that he had had the opportunity to play Nadal Federer, Djokovic and Murray, and especially Nadal and Federer on Ashe.

To say that I played them on the biggest stage in tennis, he said, that means a lot to me and my family. I don't take that for granted.

Matt Futterman

