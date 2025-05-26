US wins the 1st Ice Hockey World Championship in 92 years, honors Johnny Gaudreau

The United States dominated 1-0 of Switzerland in the extension of the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship on Sunday.

The team accepted the championship trophy while holding Johnny Gaudreau's #13 Jerseyto honor the beloved hockey player who was hit by a car and Killed together with his brotherMatthew, while in August 2024 they drove their bikes in New Jersey.

USA Hockey says it is the second trophy to be won by the Americans at the tournament after winning in 1933.

American players pose with their gold medals after winning the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship Last game between Switzerland and the US in Stockholm, on 25 May 2025. Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty images



Tage Thompson Pols brought a shot past goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 in the extension with the 40th shot on Doel.

Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei took care of the assists and goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman stopped the Swiss with 25 saves.

The Americans also formally received the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place.

Bronze medal for Sweden

Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson each scored two goals when Sweden defeated Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal earlier on Sunday.

It was the second straight third place for Sweden, while fourth place was the best result ever for Denmark.

Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winners, while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark.