Sports
USA Hockey wins first world's gold since 1933 on Tage Thompsons Doel
The drought is over. For the first time in almost a century, USA Hockey won gold at the IIHF Mens Ice Hockey World Championship 2025.
We have tackled it since 1933. We are ashamed of this, said the American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. And now we have restored it.
Sunday's Gold-Medal competition in Stockholm was a target duel between the United States and Switzerland. After 60 minutes it went to the overtime tied 0-0.
Then, 2:02 in sudden death, where both teams played 3-on-3, Tage Thompson broke in the attacking zone with Logan Cooley on a 2-on-1. One of the most difficult and most dangerous shooters of Hockeys, the 6-foot-6 center for the Buffalo Sabres used the Swiss defender Jonas Siegenthaler and defeated goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni High on his blocker side to ignite the celebration that is in the making for 92 years.
It was the 40th shot of the Americans of the game on Genoni, who made 23 saves when Switzerland defeated the United States 3-0 during Round-Robin game. Genoni also earned Shutouts in Switzerland's two previous knockout matches when his team Austria defeated 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Denmark with 7-0 in the semi-final.
Finishing the tournament with seven goals allowed in seven games for a 0.99 goals against average and a .953 savings percentage, the 37-year-old Genoni was named Tournament MVP. But although the Swiss ended up as the highest scoring team in the tournament, they were excluded in the Gold-Medal match for the second consecutive year, after having lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in 2024.
On the other side of the ice, Team Usas Jeremy Swayman went 7-0-0 in his second performance of the World Championship. He gave up 12 goals about those seven games for a 1.69 GAA EN .921 SAVE percentage and logged two shutouts.
The Americans were the second highest scoring team of tournaments and ended with 46 goals in 10 games. They were also the youngest team in the tournament, with an average age of 24, and the selection was collected by GMS Jeff Keaty and John Vanbiesbrouck with a view to giving a greater role to younger players who had already won on the international stage, whether in the world U18S or the Junior World Championship.
That thinking has paid off. After losing 12-Straight times in the semi-final, the Americans dominated the host Sweden with a 6-2 victory on Saturday to continue to the final and end the drought.
Of course the US won gold medals at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley and the Winter Olympics of 1980 in Lake Placid. Although there was no standing world championship in none of those years, the International Ice Hockey Federation has no Olympic gold for the totals of the world championship.
In the Bronze-Medal match earlier on Sunday, Sweden defeated Denmark 6-2.
While the Americans also defeated in third place in Finland in their quarter-final match, they did not have to go through the top Canadians. In one of the greatest disruptions in tournament history, the Canadians were eliminated by No. 11 Denmark in their quarter-final competition. The Danes played on their home floor in the Tournament Second Locing in Herning and went on to the Playoff round with a shootout victory in Germany in their last Round-Robin competition. The victory over Canada was their first in program history in the knockout round.
The Canadian selection was anchored by goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, who helps his country to win the 4 Nations face-off last February. It also contained 4 Nations-Star Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim Together with 2024 first all Trit Pick Macklin Macklin Celebrini and 2025 design-intent Porter Martone.
The schedule of the US World contained only two players who were suitable for 4 countries: Swayman who did not see a game campaign in February and Zach Werenski. He was called Best Defender And deserved a place in the Media All-Star team world championship.
A few others who just missed the cut in February drew for worlds in the hope of strengthening their affairs when the American manager Bill Guerin takes his last selection for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. That list comprises Golden Goal scorer Thompson whose 4 Nations Snub 18 goals caused the most of the patch of the Pipeline. US Worlds Captain Clayton Keller from the Utah Mammoth also had a strong finish of his season after missing the cut for 4 countries, ending with 30 points in 26 games.
The Americans long wanted worlds win caps of an excellent year for American hockey. The American programs also brought gold home at the World Junior Championship 2025 and 2025 Women's World Championship, and won silver at the Womens U18 tournament and bronze with the men U18s.
