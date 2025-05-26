Miami Football protects another large OL commit Soldifying Top 10 class





The University of Miami has entered into a commitment of three-star liner Rhys Woodrow, a striking from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. Woodrow announced his decision on Saturday evening and chose the orcanes above offers from the state of Florida, Florida, Georgia and UCF. Woodrow is 6-foot-4 and weighs 280 pounds (ON3) and has been a Varsity starter at Boone since his first year. Known for his fast feet and physical game, he excels in pass protection, pulls during run games and progresses in screen games. His athletics is further emphasized by his participation in baseball, making him an athlete with two sports. In an era of two-sport athletes that become less usual, it is always something nice to see a prospect of high school. Rivals also contain him at 310 pounds, so to be able to play baseball, his ability to move at a high level shows something that is not always seen by attacking lineman that is of that size. The recruitment of Woodrow was given strength after impressive spring versions. A home visit from Miami's offensive line coach Alex Miralbal was interested earlier this month, which led to his dedication. Mirrabal and head coach Mario Cristobal have a reputation for developing offensive line talent. He becomes the fifth attacking Lineman in Miami's recruitment class in Miami and joins the five-star Jackson Cantwell and three-star Ben Congdon, Joel Ernin and JJ Sparks. The Hurricanes class also includes four-star Quarterback Dereon Coleman, four-star Edge Rusher Jordan Campbell, four-star who run Javian Mallory, four-star defensive backs Jontavius ​​Wyman and Jaelen Waters, and three-star defending back Camdin Portis. Miami's recruitment class from 2026 was number 8 in the nation prior to the use of Woodrow, per on3. The hurricanes are on their way to end in the top 10 before 2026 recruitment classes. According to ON3, the state of Florida became second in the race for Woodrow with Herb Hand as the primary recruiter.

