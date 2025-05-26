Scores & Scheme – Tennis





Filter by Tournament: All tournaments French open Filter by tournament: Currently selected: all tournaments French open Hof Philippe-Chatrier Rebecca Sramkova (Slovakia) versus Elke Swiatek (Poland) (Seed ranking 5) Swiatek Iga Swiatek (5)Seed ranking 5 Naomi Osaka (Japan) vs Paula Badosa (Spain) (Seed ranking 10) Badosa Paula Badosa (10)Seed ranking 10 Terence Atmane (France) vs Richard Gasquet (France) Jannik Sinner (Italy) (Seed Ranking 1) vs Arthur Rinder Knech (France) Sinner Jannik Sinner (1)Seed ranking 1 Rindermnech Arthur Rinder Knech Hof Suzanne-Lenglen Jessica Bouzas Maleiro (Spain) vs Emma Navarro (United States) (Seed ranking 9) Bouzas Cool Jessica Bouzas Mana Navarro Emma Navarro (9)Seed ranking 9 Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) versus Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) (Seed ranking 2) Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz (2)Seed ranking 2 Caroline Garcia (France) vs Bernarda Pera (United States) Nicolas Jarry (Chile) vs Arthur Son (France) (seed ranking 14) Film Arthur Son (14)Seed ranking 14 Court Simonne Mathieu Casper Ruud (Norway) (Seed Ranking 7) versus Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) Ruud Casper Ruud (7)Seed ranking 7 Ramos-Vinolas Albert Ramos-Vinolas Daniel Altmaier (Germany) vs Taylor Fritz (United States) (Seed Ranking 4) Fritz Taylor Fritz (4)Seed ranking 4 Carole Monnet (France) vs Katie Boulter (Groot -Britain) Madison Keys (United States) (Seed Ranking 7) against Daria Saville (Australia) Keys Madison tests (7)Seed ranking 7 Hof 5 Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) vs Yulia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) Corpatsch Tamara Korpatsch Starodubtseva Yulia Strodubtseva Paul Limakmas Ruiz (spans of Alejandro Naovich Foker (Sepin) Llamas Ruiz Pablo Lamas Ruiz Davidovich Fokina Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (26)Seed ranking 26 Philip Misolic (Austria) vs Begokete is (China) Caroline Dolehide (United States) vs Greet Minnen (Belgium) Madman Caroline Dolehide Hof 6 Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) vs Alexei Pophin (Australia) (Seed ranking 25) Nishioka Yoshihito nishioka Pop Alexei Pofyrin (25)Seed ranking 25 Tomas Etcheverry (Argentina) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) (seed ranking 20) Etch Tomas Etcheverry S Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas (20)Seed ranking 20 Daria Kasatkina (Australia) (seed ranking 17) vs Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) Ksatcina Daria Kasatkina (17)Seed ranking 17 Siniakova Katerina Siniakova Arantxa Rus (The Netherlands) vs Camila Osorio (Colombia) Hof 12 Veronika Kudermetova (Russian athlete) vs Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria) Kudermet's Veronika Kudermetova Mayar Sherif (Egypt) vs Liudmila Samsonova (Russian athlete) (seed ranking 19) Samson Liudmila Samsonova (19)Seed ranking 19 Karen Khachanov (Russian athlete) (Seed ranking 24) vs Aleksandar Vukic (Australia) Khachanov Karen Khachanov (24)Seed ranking 24 Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Argentina) vs Jaume Munar (Spain) Ugo Carabelli Camilo Ugo Carabelli Hof 13 Luciano Darderi (Italy) vs Sebastian Korda (United States) (seed ranking 23) Time Sebastian Korda (23)Seed ranking list 23 Jaqueline Cristian (Romania) vs Kimberly Birrell (Australia) Cristian Jaqueline Cristian Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) (seed ranking 18) vs Gabriel Diallo (Canada) Cerundolo Francisco Cerundolo (18)Seed ranking 18 Polina Kudermetova (Russian athlete) vs Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) (seed ranking 21) Kudermet's Polina Kudermetova Ostapenko Deer remains (21)Seed ranking 21 Hof 14 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) (seed ranking 12) vs Julia Riera (Argentina) Rybakina Elena Rybakina (12)Seed ranking 12 Diane Parry (France) vs Robin Montgomery (United States) Montgomery Robin Montgomery Jacob FearNley (Groot -Britain) vs Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Christopher O'Connell (Australia) vs Ugo Humbert (France) (Seed Ranking 22) O'Connell Christopher O'Connell Humbert Ugo Humbert (22)Seed ranking 22 Court not assigned Aleksandar Kovacevic (United States) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Set 4: No score – no score Set 5: No score – no score Kovacevic Aleksandar Kovacevic Rose Emil Rose Mountain Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) vs Sorana Cirstea (Romania) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Corpatsch Tamara Korpatsch All times are UK and can be changed. BBC is not responsible for changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/scores-and-schedule/2025-05-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

