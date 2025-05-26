



The United States won its first IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship title since 1933 after Tage Thompson scored an overtime game winner for a 1-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday in Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

With the teams that went to three-on-three action, Thompson took the puck from his own blue line and skated to the right faceoff circle on the other side. He then shot a shot along Switzerland -goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni for the victory.

The United States surpassed Switzerland 40-25 and 29-14 in the last 40 minutes of the regulations plus OT.

The United States had a few great opportunities to score in the regulations, especially in the second period after the team earned a penalty shot when Frank Nazar made a penalty shot after a Michael Fora hooking punishment for an escape.

Conor Garland skated for the penalty shot, but Genoni Stas the attempt.

The United States still had a big chance when Clayton Keller shot a shot from the left faceoff circle. Genoni got the salvation, but the Puck bounced up in the air and went to the goal. Switzerland, however, was there to erase the puck of the fold.

The two teams eventually remained scoreless in regulations, but the game winner quickly arrived when Thompson only got the goal in OT.

In Net, Jeremy Swayman earned the 25-save Shutout victory. Genoni saved 39 shots for Switzerland in defeat.

The United States dominated in the introduction to the championship game and won six of the seven group matches (five in regulations). The US defeated its opponents 34-14, with its only loss that took place to Switzerland with a 3-0 score.

The Americans have set up it in the knockout round and defeated Finland 5-2 and Sweden 6-2 to make the championship. Switzerland, whose only pre-championship Bleklek was a single loss of Overtime for the Czech Republic to start the tournament, Austria defeated 6-0 and Denmark 7-0 on the way to the championship.

And so the two tournament Titans were in the final. In the end, the United States overcome thanks to Thompson and a huge defensive effort.

