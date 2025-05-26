



Participants In the table tennis event of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, will compete for a total of 46 gold medals for grabbing, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation has unveiled. The table tennis competition contains athletes in three categories: valid, para athletes and deaf athletes. Seven gold medals are available in the valid category, while deaf athletes will compete for five gold medals. Para athletes will compete for no fewer than 34 gold medals in various events, including singles, Doubles, mixed doubles and team events. In the Valid category category, athletes will compete in singles (for men and women), Doubles (for men and women), mixed doubles and team events (for men and women). Deaf athletes will dispute in singles (men and women), double (men and women) and mixed doubles. Para athletes will participate in four team events classes 15 and 610, and women's classes 15 and 610. There will also be 18 singles events for men and women, eight doubles events and four mixed doubles events. Delta State dominates the seeds for both valid and para athlete categories. Fatimo Bello from Delta State is the best seed in the ladies' snonbles, while Bayelsas Olajide Omotayo leads the men's hukelaars. Lagos and Oyo States at the top of the Seedings in the Dove Singles events. According to the referee of the tournament, Lajide Ranti, this year's tournament promises to be exciting, especially with the recording of invited junior athletes by the National Sports Commission. We are going to witness top class tennis, especially from players who recently appeared in the ITTF world championships in Doha, Qatar. This year's knock -out format will make it even more exciting and competitive. I hope we can take out all matches before the final ceremony on May 29, Ranti said. The rise of teams has been impressive, even from states that could not be seen traditionally in the table tennis events of the NSF. In addition to the medals, I believe that the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) will be able to discover new talents for future development, he added.

