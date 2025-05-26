No Azhar Mahmood in Pakistan Team Management for Bangladesh T20is – Cricket





Pakistan Assistant -coach Azhar Mahmood speaks during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 28, 2024. PCB Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, announced the team management for the next three-match home T20i series against Bangladesh, where assistant coach Azhar Mahmood is a remarkable absentee. Mahmood was one of the leaders who became the new head coach of the Pakistan Mens Cricket team next to Mike Hesson, who finally landed the role for an undefined period earlier this month. Earlier this month, Mahmood had shown his interest in an interview to take on the role and stated that he would request the role. I will definitely apply for the role of the Pakistan team -head coach, Mahmood explained. Azhar Mahmood has previously fed the role of bowling coach and remains a well -known figure in the coaching setup of Pakistan. In particular, in particular, after the conclusion of the former Pacer AQIB Javed's office as the interim head coach, the Cricket team of Mens was re -set to start a new era among new coaches and support staff led by Hesson. In addition to significant changes, the PCB also brought in former Australia-Pacer Ashley Noffke as the bowling coach, while former first-class cricket player Hanif Malik has been appointed as a batting coach. Mohammad Masrooor and Cliffe Deacon remained Fielding Coach and Physio respectively, while Imranullah is called the power and conditioning. Naveed Akram Cheema, on the other hand, will serve as the team manager. For the Unververeded, the upcoming T20i series of three games between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in the Gaddafi Stadium here on 28 and 30 May and 1 June respectively. Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh T20is: Salman Ali Agha (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Hussain Talat, Khushdil, Khushdil Hammad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamad, Mohamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad, Mohamhamad. JNR, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (Wicket-keeper) and Saud Ayub. Sohail Imran is a senior reporter for Geo News.

