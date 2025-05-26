



Tennessee Football suffered the most obvious slap in the Spring Transfer Portal window when Quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal prior to his Redshirts second -year season. Losing a recurring starting quarterback is almost always a big problem and all the more when that player was the starting quarterback in a college Football Playoff team. Athlon Sports This week brought out its annual preview magazines this week and for usual it contains anonymous quotes from coaches about all teams in the SEC. The anonymous coaches quote about Tennessee, no sugar coat the importance of the loss, while he also defended Josh Heupel for the way he handled the situation. “Losing Nico is not good,” The coach told Athlon. “They don't replace him with a more talented quarterback, and they lose the QB that has performed their system in a play -off game. But because of the way everything went, I don't think someone blames the program or Josh.” Tennessee was unable to persuade a proven Power Five that start starting Quarterback from the transfer portal and eventually landed Joey Aguilar. Agular played in Appalachian State last season before switching to UCLA in the winter portal period. More from RTI: Former full of Joe Milton gets huge praise from Dallas Cowboys head coach After Iamaleava announced his intentions to switch to UCLA, Aguilar himself entered the portal. A short meeting with Tennessee later, Aguilar was committed to the Vols for his last season of the suitability of the college. Now in Tennessee, Aguilar is competing for the starting Quarterback lane with Redshirt first -year student Jake Merklinger. Although neither of them are overly exciting options, the anonymous SEC coach has the confidence that the Vols attack will not collapse next season. “The violation does not fall from a cliff; that system is effective in adjusting staff, even the quarterback.” The running game of Tennessee has been strong all four seasons under head coach Josh Heupel. The passing game has struggled each of the last two years with Joe Milton III and Nico Iamaleava from Quarterback. Nevertheless, the fulls have still placed a 19-7 (10-6 sec) record with only one loss in the Neyland Stadium. With reasons for being optimistic about the defense of Tennessee and another manageable schedule, there are reasons to believe that De Vols can again establish a solid team in 2025. But as the anonymous coach stated, the ceiling of Tennessee is undoubtedly lower without Iamaleava behind the center.

