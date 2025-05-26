



Baker Tennis: Bulldog Girls Doubles Team places the 5th at State Tournament Published 9:12 am Sunday 25 May 2025 1 van 3 Corvallis Baker's Girls Doubles team of senior Olivia Jacoby and second-year Kaitlyn Schwin won three straight matches to claim the fifth place medals in class 4a/3a/2a/1a State Tournament Saturday 24 May at Oregon State University. The duo, which finished second in the district tournament, started on Friday 23 May in the State against the second seed, Catlin Gabel's Jiya Mehta and Amanda Perez. After losing the first set with 6-2, Jacoby and Schwin came up to win the second set with 7-5. But the Catlin Gabel team, which then won the State Tournament, won the third set 6-3 to claim the game. The Catlin Gabel pair only lost two sets during the tournament, the second arrival in the champion match. The loss brought the Baker team to the consolation bracket against Grace Clark and Olivia Smith van North Bend. Baker won the pro set 8-4 on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Jacoby and Schwin Sammy Yates and Claire Mueller from Irrigon played in the semi -final of the consolation. Baker won 8-2. Jacoby and Smith then played twin sisters Livi and Adriana Chavez of Four Rivers in Ontario for fifth place. It was a rematch of the first game of the Baker Team of the season in March. Baker won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0. They were the first Baker players to win a medal at the State Tournament since 2017, when Gracie Huggins was celebrated in Girls Singles. Baker had three girls qualified singles players for State Liz Timm, Bel Cunningham and Abby Cunningham. TIMM, a second -year student who was first placed on the district tournament by the rain -reinforced district tournament, was opposed to Senior Adele Beckstead of Philomath on Friday. Beckstead won 6-1, 6-4. In a consolation quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, Timm lost to Adalie Ford to St. Marys van Medford, 8-4. Senior Bel Cunningham started on Thursday 22 May against Ashley Powell of Marist Catholic. Powell won 6-2, 6-2. Cunningham then played Callie Winebarger from Crook County in a consolation quarterfinals on Friday. Winebarger won the Pro Set, 8-4. Abby Cunningham, a second -year student, opened the tournament against Piper Ravassipour from St. Marys on Friday. Ravassipour won 6-2, 6-1. Cunningham then played Ryam Lomber van Valley Catholicic in a semi -final of the consolation. Lomber won the Pro Set, 8-0. About Jayson Jacoby | Baker City Herald Jayson has been working at the Baker City Herald since November 1992, starting as a reporter. He has been an editor since December 2007. He graduated in 1992 from the University of Oregon Journalism School with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism.

