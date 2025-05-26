



Stockholm (AP) Tage Thompson scored a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Sunday for his second World Hockey Championship on Sunday and first since 1933. Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres star from Connecticut, a wrist shot past goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni From the top of the right circle for this sixth goal of the tournament. What an absolutely great feeling, said the American coach Ryan Warsofsky of the San Jose Sharks. Everyone in our group has contributed to winning the gold medal. Tonight we are beating an excellent team in Switzerland and credit entirely for the tournament they had … Well, remember this for a long, long time. In 1933, the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in the final in Prague. The Americans also formally received the title in 1960, when they won the Olympic Games in Squaw Valley and the worlds did not take place. It's a long time ago, said Vancouver Forward Drew Oconnor. The American hockey is growing and gets better every year. We have not been successful here, but you have seen it in the world juniors and things like that. Utahs Logan Cooley and Nashvilles Brady Skjei helped the goal. Boston goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman made 25 Saves to finish 7-0 in the tournament. We did it, the wait is over, Swayman said on social media. Thank you for staying with us. It will be a great summer. Vancouvers Conor Garland failed early in the second on a penalty shot. In the midst of the celebrations on the ice, the American players shown Johnny Gaudreau s jersey to honor the attacker that was killed With Brother Matt at the end of August at their home New Jersey on their home state on the eve of their sister's wedding. Gaudreau leads the American scorers on the worlds with 43 points. What a group. What a nice month, Garland said. If we lost, we have lost, but we didn't. Were such a close group, that is exactly as it is always with USA Hockey. Switzerland defeated the US 3-0 in the group stage of the tournament, the Americans just beat. Bronze medal for Sweden Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson each scored twice to help Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 in third place. Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for Sweden. Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark. ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

