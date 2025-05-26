Sports
Team harvests 4 gold at World Table Tennis Final
Despite a gold -loading campaign at the world championships, the invincible national table tennis team of China has left the prestigious tournament in Doha, Qatar, with alarm bells that ring for his Olympic ambitions.
Winning four of the five events at the final of the world championships, it seemed as usual for the Chinese table tennis team that has again proven his powerful bravery in the capital of Qatari. However, the rising challenge of the rest of the world, underlined by the early exit of the team in the doubles of men, has caused a sense of urgency for the celebrated program.
The final of the men's doubles, the first event on Sunday, went for the first time in 50 years without a Chinese pair, with two Chinese teams eliminated in the quarterfinals. The Japanese Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami won the final after beating the Chinese Taipei's Kao Cheng-jui and Lin Yun-Ju 3-2 in the best-of-five format.
Women's World No 1 Sun Yingsha and Men's World No 2 Wang Chuqin, both from China, then held the court in the Lusail Sports Arena, which in top shape delivers a Singles title, which contributes to their golden harvest after packing the mixed Doubles title.
“It felt like a huge burden relieved in my heart,” Wang said after beating the reigning world cup winner of Brazil Hugo Calderano with 4-1 in the best-of-seven final to win his first world championship Gold Medal.
“It was a tough battle and I am so happy to get it done, driven by the pride that my country and the team represent,” said Wang, who also loses his semi -final with the same opponent on the Macao World Cup last month.
The recent increase in Calderano, dubbed by fans such as the “thrill from Brazil”, did not see Chinese players twice in a row at major events after he defeated World No 5 Liang Jingkun with a moving semi -final victory on Saturday to set up a collision with cheek. The Meteoric Rise of Calderano has pushed the best of Team China to dig harder and to remain more careful in future events.
“To face him again, I tried to position myself as a challenger. He is definitely a big threat to us in future tournaments,” Wang said after he had helped China collect his 11th consecutive men's singles title on the worlds.
In the final of De Ladieshonkslag, Sun retained her crown by surpassing teammate and 2021 Singles World Champion Wang Myu 4-3 in a Seesaw battle.
It was also the 16th consecutive ladies singles -final at the world championships with two Chinese finalists since 1995, as proof of the dominance of the program in this event.
Na een pauze tijdens de finale van de heren singles, was Wang Manyu zich weer geschikt in de damesdubbelsfinale met partner Kuai Man en beëindigde haar Doha-uitje met een goud, nadat het wereld nr. 2 Chinese paar 2 Chinese campagne in de Oostenrijk-Romania-duo van Sofia Polcanova en Bernadette Szocs 3-0 in minder dan 22 minuten streefde in de campagne van de Chinese China in style.
Team China's apparent decrease in the men's side, measured on the basis of his own standards, at the world championships has been concerned about his prospects for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where the two team events have been replaced by men's and women's doubles on the game program.
The adjustment is expected to pose a more difficult threat to the ambition of China of a clean sweep of all gold in LA 2028, where international contenders are more competitive in double than in team events.
“We are now certainly much more busy confronted after the change in the Olympic program. The world is ready to go harder to us, and we must also be better prepared,” the newly chosen Chinese Table Tennis Association President Wang LiQin told Xinhua News Agency after last month.
