Cricket gives Disney-Ambani unit in India almost as many users as Netflix

In recent months, the largest streaming platform in Indias Jiohotstar has collected more than 280mn subscribers by the popularity of the world's richest cricket League, according to the company, almost as much as the world's largest streamer Netflix has worldwide.

Jiostar, the six -month -old product of a merger of a unit of Mukesh Amanis Reliance Media Empire with Disney in India that is also supported by James Murdoch, now has the digital and television rights for the tournament, rather divided between the two rivals.

Fans used to watch free matches at Reliren Jio, but since the merger, cricket fans had to subscribe to the Jiostars service. Subscriptions to Jiohotstar The streaming platform rose from 50 mn in March to 280mn this month, just shy of the 300mn that Netflix has been claimed worldwide.

It has been the largest season of IPL so far. Both in terms of viewers and income income, Sanjog Gupta, Jiostars Chief Executive for Sports, told The Financial Times.

Since the tournament started on March 22, around 450 million people have watched cricket on TV and again the same number on digital platforms, Gupta said, although there has been some overlap. Viewer data is not public in India.

The IPL had supplied almost all four growth sectors [for JioStar]He said, referring to subscription and advertisements on digital and TV.

The network hopes that these viewers will linger after the cricket ends on 3 June, and watch Hollywood films and shows from Paramount to Pixar and HBO, to which it has exclusive rights.

Although IPL acts as almost gravity for the consumer, the idea is that as soon as you bring the consumer through the gate, you ensure that the consumer has enlarged access to this huge content library, made possible by a seamless experience on the platform, Gupta said.

The increase in subscriptions, with monthly packages that start from $ 0.60, caps a difficult period for broadcasters, who had difficulty taking advantage of a cricket competition that has been enormously profitable for the Indian Cricket Board and the individual teams, but not for the media companies that paid for the rights.

Broadcasters paid $ 6.2 billion for the cricket rights for the five years to 2027, making it one of the most lucrative in the sports world. The high figure also reflected the fierce competition between Reliance, Disney and Sony.

But so far, broadcasters have made an effort to benefit from it, partly because of the rivalry that Reliance had free access for two years, but also because of the fragmented market of Indias, cheap advertising rates and viewers to pay.

Even after the merger that led to the establishment of Jiostar, there are still questions about how easily the money can earn with the competition. Leagues such as the NFL in the US and EPL in the UK benefit from higher domestic advertisements and worldwide attraction, analysts say.

Investmentbank Jefferies said last year that although the IPL generates substantial advertisement income, it does not make up for the costs paid by broadcasters, although it helps them to build a huge subscriber base.

The advertisement income for the IPL in 2023 were less than half of the $ 113 million temporary costs, said it.

The importance of Cricket, the most popular sport in the world's most densely populated country, was made clear to Disney when his digital platform Hotstar IPL laws lost to Jio in 2022. Hotstars subscribers fell from 61.3 million in 2022 to 36mn in 2024.

The changes in Indias Media Landscape The collapse of Sonys proposed merger with the sea entertainment and the rise of Jiostar also changes the calculation for the Cricket League.

D and P Advisory, which publishes an annual report on the IPL, estimated the business value of IPL and the franchises last year at $ 9.9 billion, compared to $ 11.2 billion in 2023, because it anticipated the demand side in the next IPL Media Rights Cycle auction due to a decrease in competition.

Santosh N, the advisory management partner, said the FT that the combined power of Reliance and Disney will mean that they would press everyone into the ecosystem and without serious contenders, they cannot even offer a premium for the next right to law.

With Cricket the only sport that is popular in India, experts say, it is extremely difficult for advertisers to sit outside. Media partners Asia estimate in April that advertising income for IPL and his franchises would rise by 50 percent from last year to $ 600 million.

Shashi Sinha, India Head of IPG Mediabrands, one of the worldwide big four of advertisements, said that the costs of the media rights were blown up because of this competitive pressure, the three-way competition between Disney, Sony and Reliance.

I don't think that situation will get away again, he added. There will be a correction, Sinha said, talk about the renewal in 2027.

Jiostars Gupta said that there are no other features beyond IPL and Cricket World Cups that effectively take over the life of people and the consciousness of the nations for the period they are on.

Within Cricket, when India plays on the world stage, viewers jumps, especially when India wins. But with the IPL Gupta said: India plays and wins every night.