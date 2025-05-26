High school football will never be the same in the era of transfers, zero money

When Charles Dickens started his novel from 1859, a story about two cities with the legendary line, it was the best times, it was the worst times that knew it would apply the state of amateur football in 2025?

From university athletics to athletics in high school, if you are a parent, coach, athlete or a fan, you have many stories to tell. Take notes, because there is so much material that you can write a book, launch a podcast or still have to be decided.

It's all crazy, said future Hall of Fame football coach Matt Logan of Corona Centennial.

Football is not in a crisis, but it is in a black hole with stakeholders looking for an escape path.

With the final rules still not assumed in how name, image and parable are supposed to work and university programs not only pay their own athletes, but also the recruits in high school, everyone adapts immediately. Parents who try to navigate the changes are hiring agents who show up to secondary school camps who try to find customers. There is the transfer portal of the college and something similar in high school that changed more than 17,000 students from Scholaar in California last year.

Until zero rules have been sorted out, it rolls your eyes and don't be surprised anywhere.

Some Elite High School players have again classified their graduation years to take advantage of money options. And that is after parents had held them to high school to be bigger, stronger and faster as a 16-year-old first-year student.

It is all legal and even logical, but the changing landscape is full of advantages and disadvantages and bad actors.

A great concern in high school sports is that parents may be too focused on trade fairs for their children and earning zero money, while they forget the real reason that people exercise for the love of the game.

For me, the entire sport value has been degenerated, Logan said. You don't save to get a grant. You play to learn how you can lead, how you can take orders, how you can be a good teammate, how you can work together. This can be the only chance to have fun, to play with their friends, to have a great experience.

There have been football scandals twice in recent years at Narbonne High, where championships in the city in 2019 and 2024 were removed for the use of non -intended players. Now the football community is aimed at what the southern section is planning to do this fall about Bishop Montgomery, who supposedly has countless transfers students (some of Narbonne) and so it is convinced that the players are eligible that a trip to Hawaii and a non -League game against powerful Mater Dei are planned.

Every week, coaches have to decide how they deal with players and parents who have little patience and many options. It is a balancing act, and for the elite of the elite, coaches cannot even count on juniors who return as seniors because of possibilities to move forward to the university.

I understand why they do it. They have my full support, said Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse, who loses a star -defending lineman Richard Wesley to Oregon a year earlier after he had again classified to the 2026 class class.

Ellinghouse embraces the idea that his task is to place them in positions to have life -changing opportunities.

There are many different paths for success and failure. Remember how Lavar Ball couldn't care that his youngest son, Lamelo, was 13 years old as a first -year basketball as a first -year student for Chino Hills. He threw him against older players and the rest is history. He on average 25.2 points this season for the Charlotte Hornets as a 23-year-old in his fifth NBA season.

There are others who were the 19-year-old seniors in high school, stopped developing, continuing to change schools and probably blame their coaches because they have not made the pros if the truth is difficult to become a professional athlete.

It is the best times with all kinds of money to be a good athlete. It is the worst times because many of the cherished lessons of playing amateur sports no longer receive priority treatment. What happened to the importance of obtaining a university diploma?

It will cost someone with magical ideas to return a balance to the amateur sports world.