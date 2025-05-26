Canadian teen Victoria Mboko wins Grand Slam -debut at French open and is looking for more

Victoria Mboko is still only 18, still fairly new at the highest level of professional tennis, and yet with a big serve, a great backhand and envy -worthy court reporting, the Canadian gets the best out of her first season on tour, including a victory in her Grand Slam debut in Paris on Sunday.

Then it was stated that her 6-1, 7-6 (4) elimination from 2024 Wimbledon quarter finalist Lulu Sun meant that Mboko claimed all eight sets that she played last week-plus on the red clay at Roland-Garros, including six in a trio of triumphs in the qualifying round.

Later on Sunday Leyah Fernandez van Laval, Que., Her first round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-3, 6-1. The 22-year-old Fernandez gave five breakpoints about the nine chances that Danilovic had, while once he broke on two chances.

“This of course feels very quickly for me. Although it feels fast, I have the feeling that I also want to adjust very quickly. I want to be in this level,” said Mboko, represented by Talentbureau IMG since the age of 12. “How really to adjust is really important to me. The more I feel like I make it normal for me, the more normal to be in these tournaments.”

Mboko's Serve played against the left -handed sun, which she regards as the greatest power of her game an important role in the outcome.

With her father and two of her older brothers and sisters in the stands at the Court 9, a short walk from the Suzanne-lenglen court, Mboko reached a top speed of 115 km / h and delivered seven Azen. She won all 10 of her service games and kept all seven breakpoints collected by Sun.

“I love dictating points on my serve, and I like to use that as a chance to be more aggressive and to be in the score,” said Mboko, who is currently in 120th place. “Especially in the tennis of women, having a good serve and always holding it is quite crucial. It helps me to come from many sticky situations.”

Inspired by Serena

Her favorite player as a child was not so long ago, actually Serena Williams, whose 23 Grand Slam titles often came with the help of first-class portion.

“I have always modeled myself on the idea of ​​her game. Of course not everything I do is the same. But she had such a powerful game, and that is something that I would like to replicate and my game would like to present it,” said Mboko. “It's great to have such a role model and try to do something like that as she did.”

Mboko really started to be noticed in the world of tennis at the beginning of this year, when she won 22 games in a row, all in straight sets to earn four international tennis federation titles at a lower level. Her first WTA match arrived at the Miami Open in March and she also won that debut.

Gauff pushed to 3 sets in Rome

On the way she made an impression on opponents, including 2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff. Mboko pushed the American, who is now number 2, to three sets on Clay on the Italian Open this month.

“She plays tennis at the top level,” Gauff said after that victory. “Certainly, on the movement I would say that she is with me. As far as the other parts of her game are concerned, she is clearly a big batter, can play well, moves reasonably well, has a nice backhand, the same in the forehand.”

Mboko grew up and mainly played on inside -hard courts in Canada and calls that 'favorite surface for my entire life'.

That said, she starts getting used to and enjoying the clay used in the French open.

“In the future? I think we'll see it. You never know. I feel that I have done it pretty well on the clay so far, although it was my least favorite surface and I thought it was also my worst surface,” Mboko said. “But you never know.”