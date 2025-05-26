



Marcus Harris came to score no more than 1,000 points before the end of May in the County Championship – an achievement that was last achieved by Graeme Hick in 1988. How close was Marcus Harris to score 1,000 points before May? Harris seemed well placed to etch his name in folklore of the province with a shot on one of the rareste milestones of the competitions – and reached 1,000 points for the end of May. Represent Lancashire as an overseas signatureThe Australian opener stepped to a sizzling start of the 2025 season, and compiled 749 runs of his first 10 innings with an impressive average of 82.22. His Run-Tally included three centuries and three half centuries, and at one point he was more than 150 runs free of the next best in division two. Despite the fact that Lancashire came two after five rounds at the bottom of the division, Harris stood out as the only consistent performer of the team. After the match against Northamptonshire, which ended on 11 May, he was on track to break the 1000-run Mark before the end of May, with a maximum of four innings for him in the month. However, it was not necessary because he scored 45, 1, 10 and 20 to end with 825 points in the first two months of the championship. Scoring 1,000 runs before the end of May in the County Championship is considered a remarkable performance because it requires sustainable excellence under some of the most difficult batting conditions in the game. How many players scored 1,000 County Championship runs by May? The English domestic season starts at the beginning of April, a period that is often marked by cold, humid weather and green seam fields that prefer bowlers. In the long history of the County Championship, only eight players once succeeded, with Nick Compton painfully close to the performance in 2012. Caleb Jewell is currently in the Run scoring list of Division two, 63.46 after 14 innings. Lancashire has succeeded in moving in sixth place in the ranking, although they still have to win a game. Full list: batters who scored 1,000 points in the County Championship at the end of May Player Team Date Gem WG Grace MCC/Gloucestershire/England May 30, 1895 10 Tom Hayward Surrey May 31, 1900 13 Wally Hammond Gloucestershire May 28, 1927 13 Charlie Hallows Lancashire May 31, 1928 11 Donald Bradman Australia May 31, 1930 11 Donald Bradman Australia May 27, 1938 7 Bill Edrich Middlesex May 31, 1938 15 Glenn Turner New -Zeeland May 31, 1973 18 Graeme Hick Worcestershire May 28, 1988 11 Followed for all cricket -updates, including Live ScoresMatch statistics, tub And more. Stay informed of the Latest cricket newsplayers updates, team classification, Match highlights, Video -analysis And Live match opportunities.

