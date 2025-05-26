Sports
The most difficult performance in County Cricket: Australian is short of 1,000 runs for the end of May
Marcus Harris came to score no more than 1,000 points before the end of May in the County Championship – an achievement that was last achieved by Graeme Hick in 1988.
How close was Marcus Harris to score 1,000 points before May?
Harris seemed well placed to etch his name in folklore of the province with a shot on one of the rareste milestones of the competitions – and reached 1,000 points for the end of May.
Represent Lancashire as an overseas signatureThe Australian opener stepped to a sizzling start of the 2025 season, and compiled 749 runs of his first 10 innings with an impressive average of 82.22. His Run-Tally included three centuries and three half centuries, and at one point he was more than 150 runs free of the next best in division two.
Despite the fact that Lancashire came two after five rounds at the bottom of the division, Harris stood out as the only consistent performer of the team. After the match against Northamptonshire, which ended on 11 May, he was on track to break the 1000-run Mark before the end of May, with a maximum of four innings for him in the month.
However, it was not necessary because he scored 45, 1, 10 and 20 to end with 825 points in the first two months of the championship.
Scoring 1,000 runs before the end of May in the County Championship is considered a remarkable performance because it requires sustainable excellence under some of the most difficult batting conditions in the game.
How many players scored 1,000 County Championship runs by May?
The English domestic season starts at the beginning of April, a period that is often marked by cold, humid weather and green seam fields that prefer bowlers. In the long history of the County Championship, only eight players once succeeded, with Nick Compton painfully close to the performance in 2012.
Caleb Jewell is currently in the Run scoring list of Division two, 63.46 after 14 innings. Lancashire has succeeded in moving in sixth place in the ranking, although they still have to win a game.
Full list: batters who scored 1,000 points in the County Championship at the end of May
|Player
|Team
|Date
|Gem
|WG Grace
|MCC/Gloucestershire/England
|May 30, 1895
|10
|Tom Hayward
|Surrey
|May 31, 1900
|13
|Wally Hammond
|Gloucestershire
|May 28, 1927
|13
|Charlie Hallows
|Lancashire
|May 31, 1928
|11
|Donald Bradman
|Australia
|May 31, 1930
|11
|Donald Bradman
|Australia
|May 27, 1938
|7
|Bill Edrich
|Middlesex
|May 31, 1938
|15
|Glenn Turner
|New -Zeeland
|May 31, 1973
|18
|Graeme Hick
|Worcestershire
|May 28, 1988
|11
Followed for all cricket -updates, including Live ScoresMatch statistics, tub And more. Stay informed of the Latest cricket newsplayers updates, team classification, Match highlights, Video -analysis And Live match opportunities.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wisden.com/series/county-championship-2025/cricket-news/the-hardest-feat-in-county-cricket-marcus-harris-falls-short-of-1000-runs-before-end-of-may
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa
- Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine
- The United States honors Gaudreau after winning the gold medal in the world championship
- Mens Tennis: TCU finishes second in the NCAA National Championship
- RSV Prevention Measures Save Medicaid Millions