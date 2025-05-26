Sports
Where Byu football players have transferred this out of season
X
After the 2024 season, 35 members of the Byu football program came to the transfer portal. 16 entered during the winter transfer window and 19 entered during the spring window. Transfer portal entries were at a record high when teams prepared for potential schedule reductions. Byu was not immune for the course of a transfer portal. Today we check those transfers from the program.
From the 35 transfers from the program, seven landed with another P4 program. 10 former Byu players transferred to the G6 ranges. The remaining players either fell to the FCS or Juco levels or they withdrew from football.
Of the 19 players who were transferred during the spring window, 15 new houses found. Four players stayed in the P4 ranks, four ended up in the G6 ranks and seven went to the FCS ranges or the Juco -Rangen.
- Keelan Marion (Miami)
- Harrison Taggart (CAL)
- Chika Ebunoha (Utah State)
- Porter Small (Weber State)
- Carson Tjague (UST Steel)
- Nuuletau Sinles (Utah State)
- Weston Jones
- Nason Coleman (Nau)
- Cale Breslin (Montana State)
- Landon Rehkow (Utah State)
- Cad Fennegan (Abiline Christian)
- Nathan Hoke
- Justice Ena
- Joseph Haluli (Valley City State football)
- Saimone Davis (Stephen F Austin)
- Joshua Singh (Vanderbilt)
- Hinckley Ropati
- Carson Study (Oklahoma State)
- Cad Fennegan (Stephen F Austin)
Keelan Marion and Harrison Taggart were the two most impactful transfer portal entries. Both Marion and Taggart would start for Byu in 2025.
These are the players who introduced the transfer portal during the December transfer window. From the 16, three transferred to another P4 school, six went to the G6 ranks and four went to the FCS ranges. The remaining players have not announced their plans for the 2025 season or have retired at the University Football. The most striking thing is that the former byu -wide receiver Kody Epps has announced his retirement after he had been concerned with West -Kennucky.
- Kody Epps (retired)
- Micah Harper (Montana)
- Miles Davis (State Utah)
- Jackson Bowers (Oregon State)
- Crew Wakley (Purdue)
- Dane Christensen (Unknown)
- Dallin Henea (Unknown)
- Why Chicken (Michigan State)
- Dallin Johnson (Utah Tech)
- David Sides (Boise State)
- Noah Lugo (UTSA)
- John Mour (Uconn)
- Jake Eichorn (Utah State)
- Tyler West (Utah Tech)
- Dalton Riggs (UCF)
- Prince Ships (Utah Tech)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/byu/football/where-byu-football-players-transferred-this-offseason
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa
- Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine
- The United States honors Gaudreau after winning the gold medal in the world championship
- Mens Tennis: TCU finishes second in the NCAA National Championship