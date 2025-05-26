By means of:





Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:01 am

Gateway's Zidaan Hassan plays against Evan Kaufman of North Allegheny in the second singles during the WPIAL 3A team Tennis Championships 7 May 2025 in Janet Swanson Tennis Center.



The Gateway Boys tennis team had set his sights on a run to the Piaa Class 3A Championship match when it started his tournament on May 13 against District 3 Third-Place Finisher Manheim Township in Pure Athletex in Marshall Township.

The Gators, led by the singles trio of seniors Adam Memije and Zidaan Hassan and Junior Logan Memije, went up with a 3-2 victory and a few days later insured a place in Hershey for the Elite Eight.

But the stay in the Hershey Racquet Club was shorter than the gateway players had desired because they members a 3-2 quarter-final loss of district 1 runner-up Central Bucks East.

Despite the loss, Matt Stockunas said that he was proud of how each of his seven in the starting line -up was wearing and fought. Gateway ended the season on 13-1 with a different section title, the second WPIAL championship in three seasons and a third consecutive trip to the Piaa tournament.

“It was just another phenomenal team season,” said Stockunas. “Everyone in the team showed a lot of heart.”

CB East won both double matches. The no. 1 Gateway Doubles combination of Juniors Troy Boden and Abdulwasay Syed and the number 2 combination of Junior Abuzar Hamez and second -year Issac Shaw could not have enough game winning in rows and fell into straight sets.

At the same time, Logan Memije and Hassan got the job at number 3 and no. 2 singles respectively.

Logan Memije won his match, 6-4, 6-4, and when Hassan finished his Come-From-Behind three-set, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, all eyes were on the number 1 singles match between Adam Memije and CB East Sophomore Sal Ponamgi.

Ponamgi won the first set, 6-3, before Adam Memije gathered for a 6-3 victory.

Memije had a 5-4 lead in the third set and was 30-0 on service before Ponamgi returned to bind the set.

He won the last two games to take the set, 7-5, and to give CB West the victory.

“It was just so close,” said Stockunas.

“It was a fierce battle back and forth. There were a few close calls that were not in that match with 5-4. He lost that game, and it snowed from there. He couldn't get his momentum back. But he just kept fighting and fighting to the end.”

Adam Memije and Ponamgi were on the same side of the bracket for the Piaa Class 3A Singles tournament last weekend in Hershey. Two victories of each player would have yielded a rematch in Saturday's semi -final.

Logan Memije is unbeaten on 43-0 to three years at number 3 singles.

With Adam Memiepe and Hassan continue to Allegheny College, it creates two voids in the starting line -up.

While Logan Memije will certainly move to No. 1 singles, Stockunas said that he is ready to see how the line -up of next spring will take shape.

“Troy is probably at the top of the list to go up and Isaac has shown enormous growth in the past year,” said Stockunas.

Stockunas said that if Syed and Hameez can continue to work and train hard, they will also be in the mix.

First -year Daniel Bandos, said Stockunas, has grown jumps in the past year and is someone who could have an impact on double or even some of the others push to challenge for singles.

Another first -year student, Anirudh Sherigar, could be in the mix for a place in the Varsity line.

Michael Love is a triblive reporter who deals with sports in the All-Kiski Valley and the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh. A resident of Clearfield and graduated from Westminster (Pa.), He dragged in 2002 at the Trib after five years at the Clearfield prospect. He can be reached at [email protected].

Tags: gateway