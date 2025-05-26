



Stockholm The long wait is over. Tage Thompson scored the golden goal when the United States prevailed about Switzerland in overtime to win its first ice hockey world championship in decades on Sunday. Thompson Pols a shot along goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 in the extension of the final with the 40th shot on Doel. Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei took care of the assists and goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman stopped the Swiss with 25 saves. USA Hockey says it is only the second trophy that was won at the tournament by the Americans after beating Canada in 1933, and it welcomed the triumph by saying: Golden for the first time in 92 years. What an absolutely great feeling, said the American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Everyone in our group has contributed to winning the gold medal. Tonight we are beating an excellent team in Switzerland and credit entirely for the tournament they had … Well, remember this for a long, long time. Although the Americans had not won a world championship tournament in which they participated since 1933, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) also formally received the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place. USA Hockey does not count that title of 1960. Switzerland, second last year, never won the tournament. The tightly disputed match was scoreless in regulations with both goalkeepers who held up. Conor Garland wasted a penalty shot 5:38 in the middle period. The US began to set up the pressure in the middle period, to surpass the Swiss 17-9 and continued with 11 shots on goal against four in the third. Swayman had a perfect record of 7-0 in the worlds. We did it, the wait is over, Swayman said in a message on social media. Thank you for staying with us. It will be a great summer. In the midst of the celebrations on the ice, American players showed Johnny Gaudreau's sweater to honor the attacker who was killed with his brother Matt at the end of August and, on their home, New Jersey rode on the eve of their sister Kations Wedding. Gaudreau leads the American score table of all time on the worlds with 43 points. Switzerland excluded the American 3-0 in the group stage of the tournament, the Americans just beat. After winning bronze in 2018 and 2021, Thompson van de Buffalo Sabres earned his third medal and bond all of (2 silver, 1 bronze) for the most decorated American player in the worlds. All players in the American team, except the three goalkeepers, registered at least one point at the tournament, with 21-year-old Frank Nazar the leading point Getter with six goals and six assists. Switzerland lost the fourth final since the play -off system was introduced in 1992. It was defeated by Sweden in 2013 and 2018 and last year by the Czechs. Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson each scored two goals when Sweden defeated Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal earlier on Sunday. It was the second straight third place for Sweden, while fourth place was the best result ever for Denmark. Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winner, while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark.

