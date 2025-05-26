Sports
IPL 2025: Titans in Turmoil: major care for play -offs
Image: In just four days, Gujarat -Titans have seen their form Diesem, which suffer heavy losses from the capitals of Delhi and Chennai Super Kings. Photos: BCCI
T20 Cricket is all about Momentum, and in a high-stakes competition such as the IPL, the timing of your peak is good, especially with the play-offs.
Gujarat Titans, who looked halfway through the season as one of the strongest contenders, is now struggling with serious worries.
Back-to-back-defeats In their last two games have not only hurt their self-confidence, but also shared their hope in the top two, which meant that they had to play the knockout Eliminator match instead of securing a direct berth in qualifying 1.
GT had built a strong run on the back of consistent versions of their top three batters and won five of the six games to book an early play -off place.
In just four days, however, the 2022 champions have seen their shape pigeon, who suffer heavy losses from Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Was it complacency or a case to close after securing the qualification? Anyway, the Titans will now look to regroup and concentrate again if they try to breathe new life into their title statement.
GT -captain Shubman Gill, who received a big boost on Saturday after he was appointed India's test captain, will now soon have to tackle the problems that his team teases.
A look at the great worries of GT on the way to the play -offs:
Top Heavy Batting Line-Up
GT's Batting is one of their biggest strengths this season, with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler all with the top 10 Run-Getters.
Sai Sudharsan is the leading Run scorer with 679 runs of 14 games, closely followed by Gill with 649 runs and Buttler is not far behind with 538 runs.
Apart from the top three, GT's middle and lower order has been worryingly inconsistent.
Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan have been unable to consistently deliver the order, while Rahul TeWatia, known for his finishing skills, is flopping with the bat.
The batting deposits in the face of 200-plus chases against DC and CSK exposed this overdue on the top order. When the top three failed, the rest also broke down, which led to two extensive defeats.
Buttler's absence
GT will also have to fight with the absence of Jos Butler, who will miss the play-offs when he returns to England for the White-Ball series against the West Indies.
Buttler was the backbone of the middle order for GT, with five fifties this season, with 538 runs on an average of 59.77 with an impressive battle rate of 163.03.
That was his consistency that this season he fell under just three of his 13 innings under 20, while he hit a total of fifties in the 1950s.
His absence creates a large void in the middle order and can also disrupt the balance on the side.
The experienced Kusal Mendis was able to take the place of Buttler with the gloves. The Sri Lankan Wicketkeeper-Batter brings international pedigree but misses IPL experience.
Bowling misery
The Bowling deficiencies of GT have been thoroughly exposed in the last two games. LSG stacked a huge 235/2 against GT, before CSK hit 230/5 while GT's Bowling looked no idea.
Prasidh Krishna is the striking performer for GT with the ball this season. He is the leading Wicket-Taker so far this season with 23 wickets from 14 games with an economy percentage of 7.90.
Spinner R Sai Kishore has delivered in the middle overs and has taken 17 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj has won 15 Wickets but has struggled with his control.
Left-Arm Pacer Arshad Khan has passed more than 10 per to take six wickets from nine games.
To make matters worse, the unavailability of Kagiso Rabada weakens for the play -offs because of national tasks their bowling sources further at a critical moment.
Rashid's lack of form
The greatest care of GT this season was the form of Rashid Khan.
This season it appears to be the worst of his IPL career of the Afghanistan spinner. He has only collected nine wickets from 14 games, while he goes at 9.47 hours at a time.
He has struggled with rhythm and has not set the usual threat, making it easier for opposition files to adopt it in the middle of the middle.
If Rashid does not turn its shape in the play-offs, GT could notice that they miss a match-winning option in the middle of the middle.
