Sports
Why stories about Michigan de Hamer's football from NCAA are BS
When it comes to the Michigan Wolverines and the NCAA research with former Stalmer Connor Stalions and his advanced scouting tactics, it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction. Looking at the pin boards of Michigans rivals, it would be easy to assume that Michigan will certainly receive a stiff fine from the NCAA.
However, the facts are not on the side of that happens, even if the sound does not indulge and sometimes deafening since October 2023.
The word hammer is constantly used, even by anonymous power four coaches. Here is something told the athletics.
This was an important deal and you can't minimize it. It is bad for university football. (Stealing signals) Perhaps more often than you think, but the extremes they went to? I have never heard of anything like that and they have to get the hammer.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports went so far to say that as level I offenses are maintained that Michigan should receive a postseas ban.
For different violations on level-1 (if it is maintained?)
Solid fines, loss of stock exchanges and a multi -year postsease ban
Josh Pate (@joshpatecfb) May 9, 2025
The issue with someone shouting Hammer or hints on a post -season ban or a holiday of victories, there is no evidence that something of the kind will suggest for Michigan. Insiders such as ESPN's Pete Thamel, who regard many as a mouthpiece in Ohio, have even made it clear that those extremes don't even seem to be in the cards for the NCAA while they weigh punishment.
Talking to people who act in this NCAA in the last 24 hours, all that I am sure is that all the performance they have won will not be removed, he said. Those usually concern players who are not eligible. There are really no players involved here. That is as close to especially if you can be possible when dealing with the NCAA. And then a post -season ban … It is extremely difficult to get a postseas ban.
Michigans' performance is safe, per Thamel, and, if there is something, Michigan's head coach Sherrone Moore can get a short suspension.
NCAA -President Charlie Baker even weighed Back in January 2024. If bakers comments are taken at nominal value, there will be no enormous punishment.
Baker on Michigan
At the end of the day, no one believes on this point that Michigan did not win the National Title Fair and Square.
The athletic director of Michigan Warte Manuel noticed in March that Bakers remarked remarks and said that he did not spoke to the NCAA with regard to any type of postsease ban.
I have not had a conversation (with the NCAA) about postseason -bans or penalties that are coming, Manuel said. What I can point out is that (NCAA President) Charlie Baker when we won the (national) championship, (he) said (Michigan) won honestly and square. That is something that I can say that I feel that they understand that this was a team that won that championship fair and square. I look at that, and when we continue, you look carefully how it goes, but the process continues.
Michigan will meet the NCAAS Committee on Infractions (COI) on 6 and 7 June, and the NCAA will probably make a statement within 45 days after the hearing. And based on logic, evidence and reason, the stories of a hammer that is dropped on Michigan will not have been proven BS and all smoke, no fire.
|
