I am the $ 30 million American tennis star who used drugs, fell out of the top 100, but won French open two years later to make history

The French Open was the elusive Grand Slam for Andre Agassi.

The American tennis legend had to wait four years, including a stint outside the top, to finally lift the most important title of his career and to complete the prestigious career Grand Slam in the French Open in 1999.

After winning three Grand Slams in 1995, with one in Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open, the French Open was the only big missing in the Agassi trophy cabinet.

And after losing two French open finals in 1990 and 1992, it felt like he would never win the Clay Major in his career.

His hope for winning the major took a big dent in 1997, when he reached the lowest point of his career due to off-court issues and injuries.

In 1997, Agassi only played 24 games because of a problem with his wrist, but also a situation around him failed in an ATP drug test.

He tested positively on Crystal Meth and at the time wrote a letter stating that a friend had accelerated his drink, the administrative body then dropped the failed test and gave him a warning.

Later in his autobiography he would admit that letter was a lie, but shortly thereafter he stopped the medicine.

“Then I come to the central lie of the letter,” Agassi writes.

“I say that I recently accidentally drank from one of Slim's pointed soft drinks, which unconsciously took his medicines. I ask for understanding and clementia and draw it hastily: sincere.

“I am ashamed of course. I promise myself that this lie is the end.”

Also in 1997 Agassi had a very publicly failing marriage to Brooke Shields and had a heavy influence on his performance on the field.

He admitted to the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2009 that this made him the interest in the game.

The ranking of Agassi sank until 141 by November and did not win any titles that year, there was a general conviction that Agassi was completed at the highest level.

With a career in the free fall and private life in crisis for the world to see, what followed would be one of the most remarkable generations of an athlete ever seen.

In 1998 Agassi resuscitated his career and made the biggest one-year-old jump in the top 10 of the history of the ATP ranking.

He played in the Tournaments of Challenger Series, a circuit for professional players outside the top 50 when he returned to physical and mental shame.

That season he won five titles and jumped from No. 110 in the world to no. 6

Although Agassi wanted the most, was a French open title and he received that in the 1999 edition of the tournament.

In that final he came to the history books when he returned from two sets to love to beat Andrei Medvedev in a final of five set.

At that time he only became the fifth player who all won the Majors and completed the Grand Slam career.

Agassi reached a wave of Momentum as a reborn man, Wimbledon Final that year where he lost rival Pete Sampras in straight sets.

However, he recovered from that defeat to win his second US open and defeated Todd Martin in five sets.

Agassi finished 1999, with five titles, two Majors and as the end of the year 1, with which Sampras' Run of six consecutive years in the world no. 1 was terminated.

His dominance did not end there either, he started winning 2000 through the Australian Open, a title he again won in 2001 and 2003.

Agassi's career would start unraveling in 2005, when injuries began to bully him, he missed various events.

Although he reached the US Open -Final at the real warrior fashion that year, but he was defeated Roger Federer.

In 2006, his ankle injury was retired from the Australian Open and the French open

He returned to Wimbledon but lost in the third round of Rafael NadalHe later announced that the US Open would be its last event that year.

Say goodbye New York Would be a short but dramatic run, because after every match he got through extreme back pain injections.

He defeated Andrei Pavel in four sets and then beat Marcos Baghdatis in the second round in five sets.

In the third round and the last game of his career, he fell into four sets for the great serving Benjamin Becker.

Agassi was suspended for the rest of the night, got a standing ovation of four minutes and held a pension state that day.

A suitable finish for a fairly remarkable player.