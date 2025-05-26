USA Mens Hockey Team wins IIHF World Championship for the first time in more than 90 years









CNN

–

For the first time since 1933, the American Hockey Team of the American Heren has won the IIHF World Championship Tournament. Team USA defeated Switzerland 1-0 in the extension Sunday in Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, to win the gold medal. The Americans played for the first time in more than 90 years in an IIHF gold medal match and were locked up in a defensive fight against a steadfast Swiss team. Although they had a significant advantage in Schoten on the goal, the US could not get a puck past Switzerland -goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni through 60 minutes of regulatory game. But only two minutes after the extension period Buffalo Sabres Center Tage Thompson a wrist past Genoni for the sudden death winner. The goal was assisted by Logan Cooley of the Utah Mammoth and Brady Skjei of the Nashville Predators. Goalie Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins stopped all 25 shots with which he was confronted to exclude the Swiss team. While Thompson was waved by his jubilant teammates after scoring the game winner, many of the Swiss players could be seen who are disappointed after the heartbreaking loss. But Switzerland was merciful to the defeat while they shake hands with the Americans before the ceremony medal. After they received their gold medals, the American national anthem was played as the American flag raised in Avicii Arena. The stars and stripes were settled by the Swiss flag and the flag of Sweden, which won the bronze medal with a 6-2 victory against Denmark earlier on Sunday. Your 2025 IIHF #Mensworlds Champion pic.twitter.com/D10K79WK8D – USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 25, 2025 During the trophy presentation, Team USA accepted the hardware while he the Nr. 13 sweater of Johnny Gaudreau, the former US and NHL player who died tragically last year, together with his brother Matthew died after the pair was deadly hit by a suspected drunken driver while driving on a new Jersy -way. The importance of ending an IIHF world championship of nine decades is not lost with the American players. It feels great. I mean, it has been so long for the US that it feels great to restore this sweater, it is a long time ago for me, and to be able to come up with a gold medal, it's pretty fantastic, Michael McCarron told Reuters, to Reuters. And in fashion there is no better way to win a game. It is clear that we know how long it has been, the American attacker Drew Oconnor told Reuters. And you know, we look forward to finally trying to get it done, and I am so excited that we did it with this group. The Triumph can represent good things that come for Team USA prior to the Winter Olympics in the coming years in Milan and Cortina Dampezzo, Italy, where NHL players will participate in the competitions for the first time since 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/25/sport/usa-hockey-team-wins-iihf-world-championship-spt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos