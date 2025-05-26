Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson scored in the extension to lift the United States to a dramatic 1-0 win over Switzerland in the IIHF World Championship Gold Medal Game on Sunday in Stockholm.

The goal gave the Hockey program of the United States its first world championship since 1933.

Thompson received a pass from Logan Cooley and skated over the right wing. Cooley created a little interference by making the net on the net, while Thompson unleashed a shot from the top of the right circo that defeated the Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, who was beautiful in the defeat.

Genoni stopped 38 of 39 Schoten, including a second period of penalty shot by Vancouver Canucks Vooruit Conor Garland.

Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman kept the Americans in the back of the victory by stopping all 25 shots with which he was confronted.

The United States checked the game during most of the 60 regulation finances, but could not find any way to beat the 37-year-old Genoni, an old member of the Swiss national team.

Although this is a tournament that traditionally means more in Europe than in North America, Team USA sent a fairly strong group of players to the two-week tournament that took place in Denmark and Sweden. Thompson and Columbus Blue Jackets defender Zach Werenski were among the big Americans who participated in the tournament.

A number of younger American players flourished in this tournament, including Ottawa Senators Vooruit Shane Pinto, Utah Mammoth Vooruit Clayton Keller and Cooley, and Anaheim Vooruit Cutter Gauthier.

With all due respect for the United States and Switzerland for continuing to the championship, this tournament will be remembered for a long time for what happened in the quarterfinals, when Canada was amazed by Denmark.

No, these were not the Olympic Games or even the 4 Nations Face-Off. Yet the Canadian schedule has part of its share in Star Power, including Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon. Jordan Binnington was also the man between the pipes, and he is the same person who recently won the 4 Nations Face-Off, and there is a very real opportunity that he will be in Milan Canadas Olympic goalkeeper in nine months.

Canada was first, 1-0, late in the third period when Denmark drew the score of even goalkeeper and then scored the game winner with less than a minute to numb Canada.

It will fall as one of the most surprising disturbances that Canada has ever sustained.

The Americans show off their depth in this tournament. Many of their biggest names, players who will participate in the Olympic Games, have not made to Europe this spring.

And yet, which could be considered as the American B team was still good enough to beat a lot of the world's best teams.

Does it mean something with regard to the Olympic Games? Probably not. But it shows sufficient evidence that the United States is here to stay as a dominant hockey force, the depth is very impressive in this tournament.

One cannot deny how impressive the goal congregation was in this tournament. Low scoring games were the norm, but I would not say that teams just played and dump it safely. To a certain extent they were that, but the goaltening, especially from European teams, was impressive.

Canada in particular nowadays has difficulty producing strong goal congregation. The same cannot be said of otherwise lesser European hockey countries.

