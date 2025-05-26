Sports
US wins the first world championship since 1933 as Tage Thompsons OT Doel Downs Swiss
Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson scored in the extension to lift the United States to a dramatic 1-0 win over Switzerland in the IIHF World Championship Gold Medal Game on Sunday in Stockholm.
The goal gave the Hockey program of the United States its first world championship since 1933.
Team USA wins gold at the #Mensworlds For the first time in 92 years thanks to Tage Thompson
@Tsn_sportspic.twitter.com/khyeigda2m
The Athletics (@Theathletic) May 25, 2025
Thompson received a pass from Logan Cooley and skated over the right wing. Cooley created a little interference by making the net on the net, while Thompson unleashed a shot from the top of the right circo that defeated the Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, who was beautiful in the defeat.
Genoni stopped 38 of 39 Schoten, including a second period of penalty shot by Vancouver Canucks Vooruit Conor Garland.
Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman kept the Americans in the back of the victory by stopping all 25 shots with which he was confronted.
The United States checked the game during most of the 60 regulation finances, but could not find any way to beat the 37-year-old Genoni, an old member of the Swiss national team.
Although this is a tournament that traditionally means more in Europe than in North America, Team USA sent a fairly strong group of players to the two-week tournament that took place in Denmark and Sweden. Thompson and Columbus Blue Jackets defender Zach Werenski were among the big Americans who participated in the tournament.
A number of younger American players flourished in this tournament, including Ottawa Senators Vooruit Shane Pinto, Utah Mammoth Vooruit Clayton Keller and Cooley, and Anaheim Vooruit Cutter Gauthier.
Tournament
With all due respect for the United States and Switzerland for continuing to the championship, this tournament will be remembered for a long time for what happened in the quarterfinals, when Canada was amazed by Denmark.
No, these were not the Olympic Games or even the 4 Nations Face-Off. Yet the Canadian schedule has part of its share in Star Power, including Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon. Jordan Binnington was also the man between the pipes, and he is the same person who recently won the 4 Nations Face-Off, and there is a very real opportunity that he will be in Milan Canadas Olympic goalkeeper in nine months.
Canada was first, 1-0, late in the third period when Denmark drew the score of even goalkeeper and then scored the game winner with less than a minute to numb Canada.
It will fall as one of the most surprising disturbances that Canada has ever sustained.
The Americans show off their depth in this tournament. Many of their biggest names, players who will participate in the Olympic Games, have not made to Europe this spring.
And yet, which could be considered as the American B team was still good enough to beat a lot of the world's best teams.
Does it mean something with regard to the Olympic Games? Probably not. But it shows sufficient evidence that the United States is here to stay as a dominant hockey force, the depth is very impressive in this tournament.
One cannot deny how impressive the goal congregation was in this tournament. Low scoring games were the norm, but I would not say that teams just played and dump it safely. To a certain extent they were that, but the goaltening, especially from European teams, was impressive.
Canada in particular nowadays has difficulty producing strong goal congregation. The same cannot be said of otherwise lesser European hockey countries.
(Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6382063/2025/05/25/usa-switzerland-iihf-world-championship-final-score/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukrainian MP: Putin doesn't want peace, all Ukrainian wants
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa
- Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine
- The United States honors Gaudreau after winning the gold medal in the world championship