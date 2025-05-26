John Mcenroe chooses the four players he would put on his Mount Rushmore for tennis





The debate about who is the greatest player of all time continues to distribute the tennis world. Fans are still undecided about which statistics they should use to assess the best players in history, and whether comparing eras is fair or not. Novak Djokovic won his 100th title on the Geneva Open on Saturday, making his business even stronger, but the conversation is far from over. It is much easier to choose four than one, what is exactly what John Mcenroe did in his appearance in the NBA, when he chose his Mount Rushmore from men's tennis players. Photo by Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty images John Mcenroe Picks who would be Tennis on his Mount Rushmore When asked who the four players he would choose to be on his mountain, Mcenroe was his judgment. The American legend said: My Mount Rushmore would be: Rafael Nadal on the surface that we will without a doubt in the coming weeks at Roland Garros on Clay. The best hard player of all time would be Novak Djokovic. We also play on grass a month a year, which I would give Roger Federer. To conclude with his fourth choice, Mcenroe said: to me rod Laver far back when my idol was. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSB7OGDaseO John Mcenroes Mount Rushmore by the figures Mcenroes Mount Rushmore has a combined 77 Grand Slam Singles titles, with the Big Three Holding the Lions Share. Djokovic has the record for the most Grand Slam titles in the tennis history of men, with a total of 24 large crowns and counts. Player Australian Open French open Wimbledon Our open Total Novak Djokovic 10 3 7 4 24 Rafael Nadal 2 14 2 4 22 Roger Federer 6 1 8 5 20 Rod 3 2 4 2 11 Secondly, in the Table Table with 22 is Nadal, who has a record of 14 French open titles. Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, a record that he briefly held until his rivals surpassed him. Prior to the start of the open era, Laver had six large titles under his belt and gathered five more after 1968. Mcenroos top four snubs such as Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg and Roy Emerson, who have 37 Grand Slam titles between them.

