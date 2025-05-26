Sports
Football Roddel: Garnacho, Mitoma, Gyokees, Martinez, Raya, Mason
Napoli wants to sign Alejandro Garnacho After the Argentinian missed the Argentinian in January, Arsenal joins Bayern Munich to the pursuit of Kaoru Mitoma, Viktor Gyokeres is leaving this summer.
Napoli Sports director Giovanni Manna will meet Manchester United About a possible deal for the 20-year-old Argentina-wing player Alejandro Garnacho, who was the subject of a rejected 40m bid of the Italian champions in January. (I paper)” external
Arsenal have joined Bayern Munich In the race to sign BrightonS The 28-year-old Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma. (Sky Germany)” external
Sweden forward Viktor Gyokees will leave Sporty This summer. The 26-year-old is connected to Arsenal And Chelsea And has an agreement with the Portuguese club to enable him to leave for less than its 84m release clause. (Sky Sports)” external
Arsenal want to Aston VillaS Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 32, to return to the club in the midst of interest from Real Madrid In their 29-year-old Spain-Shot stopper David Raya. (Sun)” external
Tottenham Assistant -Manager Ryan Mason is the leading candidate to become West Brom boss. (Talksport)” external
Leicester City have made an attempt to sign the 18-year-old Guinese attacker Abdoul Karim Traore of the French club Bourg-en-Bresse. (Foot Mercato – in French)” external
Arsenal wants the Ghana defending midfielder Thomas Partey to stay at the club outside his current deal, which ends in the summer, even though it is linked Real Sociedad's The 26-year-old Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi. (football.london)” external
Napoli I offered the 33-year-old Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a salary of 23 million by three years after a three-year deal after his departure from Manchester City this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)” external
Napoli President Aurelio Laurence has confirmed the interest of the club in De Bruyne. (Ii Morning, via Mirror)” external
Arsenal Sports director Andrea Berta has held conversations AC Milan Winger Rafael Leao, 25, in an attempt to convince him to move to Emirates Stadium this summer. (Team talk)” external
Norwich City are approached Bristol City Manager Liam Manning about possible next season about the leadership on Carrow Road. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Arsenal have made an offer to sign the 21-year-old RB Leipzig Forward Benjamin Sesko. (Fichajes – in Spanish)” external
