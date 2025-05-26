Surrey against Essex, Yorkshire V Notts and more: County Cricket Day Four Live | County Championship

“,”elementId”:”cdc0a5ae-56bd-448b-843e-3e76a25f3252″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There may be interruptions. The Met office says: Sunshine and showers today, heavy in the north perhaps with hail and thunder at times. Cloud thickening from the west through the day with a spell of prolonged heavy rain arriving into the west during the afternoon. Breezy.

Hello! Its a beautiful Manchester morning, everything three times more alive after the rain, and we roll into this last day of the spring block of matches. Do join us, play starts at 11am.

Division One

Chester-le-Street: Somerset 172 and 267-3 BEAT Durham 277 and 159 by seven wickets.

Southampton: Sussex 297 and 23-1 BEAT Hampshire 154 and 165 by nine wickets.

The Oval: Surrey 279 and 32-0 v Essex 217 and 479 Surrey need 386 to win

New Road: Worcestershire 181 and 57-2 v Warwickshire 227 and 280 Worcs need 270 to win

Headingley: Yorkshire 159 and 176-5 v Nottinghamshire 228 and 393-8dec Yorks need 287 to win

Division Two

Derby: Derbyshire 587-5dec v Kent 326 and 157-3

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 383 and 8-0 BEAT Middlesex 155 and 235 by ten wickets

Grace Road: Leicestershire 457 BEAT Lancashire 206 and 248 by an innings and three runs.

County Ground: Northamptonshire 469 and 158-4 v Gloucestershire 379-8dec

Lancashire thrashed by Leicestershire while Kuhnemann bowls Glamorgan to victory over Middlesex

Josh Hull hurtled back to catch Tom Hartley off his own bowling and Leicestershire romped to their fifth victory of the season, all in three days, floating yet further ahead at the top of Division Two. Keaton Jennings batted until shortly after tea for a valiant 112 for Lancashire, but from there Rehan Ahmed and Hull wrapped things up. There wasnt even time for Leicestershire to take to take the new ball.

Matt Kuhnemann, at Sophia Gardens for one game only prior to the World Test Championship final, filleted through Middlesex to finish with career-best figures of six for 53, ushering Glamorgan to their third win a row. A barnstorming 57 from Toby Roland-Jones ensured Glamorgan would have to bat again but only just.

Tom Lammonby eased Somerset to an uncharacteristically calm victory over Durham at Chester-le- Street. His unbeaten 104, and 73 from Tom Abell, smoothed Taunton brows on a pitch where 31 wickets had fallen over the first two days.

Jack Carson collected five for 26 his best figures of the summer as Sussex romped to victory over Hampshire at Southampton.

There was joy for Essexs Charlie Allison who crunched 140 a maiden first-class hundred at the Oval. Allison, whose previous highest score was 28, batted beautifully and, together with fellow 20-year-old Noah Thain, painted a pretty picture for Essexs future, as Surrey were set 418 for victory.

Ben Compton did his best to hold the fort against Derbyshire, 156 in the first innings followed by 49 in the second as Kent were forced to follow-on. Yorkshire, set 463 to win, were beguiled by Nottinghamshires Liam Patterson-White who grabbed three for 25. Cameron Green scored a fabulous 118 as Gloucestershire made a brave declaration against Northamptonshire.

