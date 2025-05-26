Sports
Surrey against Essex, Yorkshire V Notts and more: County Cricket Day Four Live | County Championship
“,”elementId”:”cdc0a5ae-56bd-448b-843e-3e76a25f3252″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
There may be interruptions. The Met office says: Sunshine and showers today, heavy in the north perhaps with hail and thunder at times. Cloud thickening from the west through the day with a spell of prolonged heavy rain arriving into the west during the afternoon. Breezy.
Hello! Its a beautiful Manchester morning, everything three times more alive after the rain, and we roll into this last day of the spring block of matches. Do join us, play starts at 11am.
Division One
“,”elementId”:”87d56340-06a6-45c5-be1d-cd2101a2bc2e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Chester-le-Street: Somerset 172 and 267-3 BEAT Durham 277 and 159 by seven wickets.
“,”elementId”:”d3e34440-87d0-48a4-a3b0-cafe19b7daf1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Southampton: Sussex 297 and 23-1 BEAT Hampshire 154 and 165 by nine wickets.
“,”elementId”:”3070e91b-809c-49aa-9850-32858bc14bae”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
The Oval: Surrey 279 and 32-0 v Essex 217 and 479 Surrey need 386 to win
“,”elementId”:”7b944968-3922-49ff-8cbc-35b8f0427901″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
New Road: Worcestershire 181 and 57-2 v Warwickshire 227 and 280 Worcs need 270 to win
“,”elementId”:”7e6f9161-cff0-4c47-a026-6e44093d7689″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Headingley: Yorkshire 159 and 176-5 v Nottinghamshire 228 and 393-8dec Yorks need 287 to win
“,”elementId”:”84492788-27a5-4232-86af-c7b14e5707fc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Division Two
“,”elementId”:”cdb596c7-0c78-4aab-9389-1826eb8e10ad”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Derby: Derbyshire 587-5dec v Kent 326 and 157-3
“,”elementId”:”886c8a31-87b3-4e3b-bb03-7321f2cd0f25″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 383 and 8-0 BEAT Middlesex 155 and 235 by ten wickets
“,”elementId”:”7a2fa3e9-162b-481d-9b24-f142fcd40470″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Grace Road: Leicestershire 457 BEAT Lancashire 206 and 248 by an innings and three runs.
“,”elementId”:”dac7d009-4f90-42bc-967d-d44e61f2f716″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
County Ground: Northamptonshire 469 and 158-4 v Gloucestershire 379-8dec
Important events
Burns spread on the grass, Bails on the ground. He drags away and takes off his gloves. Beaten in the air through harmer, an agile pepper does the rest. Surrey 76-1.
And now Doliveira Follows New Roada Third for Rushworth. This will be quite a sad small procession.
Worcestershire lost two In two balls and suddenly that chase runs up for Woakes, one for Rushworth., Roderick and Kashif disappeared.
The harmernator has the ball at the oval.
Not a good start for Kent Muyeye caught the first ball of the day. He doesn't want to go, indicates that it came from his body, but he must. Kent 162-4, the talented Young Benjamim joins leaning the fold.
And like Rory Burns and Dom Sibley Put their tax, here is Centurion Charlie Allison FRom last night: it's a very good feeling! This is my sixth game at this level and ID to turn fifty, so to continue and make a hundred was a real sensation.
To do it on such a great land such as the oval, and in the very first game I have ever played here, I am also very special.
I was nervous at the start of the innings – I was in a few! But as soon as I have that first border on the inside the edge, I felt calm and just concentrated on playing the ball.
I will always remember these innings and for Noah [Thain]One of my best friends, to be on the other side to give me a hug when I arrived at the hundred, was just perfect.
The field was definitely a bit slower today than before in the game, but there is still something in it for the bowlers and I think we would like to have enough runs on the board and that we can win the game tomorrow.
We're leaving! My money and yours?, With Essex, Warwickshire, Notts, Derby and a draw on the provincial land.
WEATHER WEATHER
Start on time Derby, Headingley, The Oval, Northampton and New Road and that is your set!
There may be interruptions. It says with office: Sunshine and showers today, heavy in the north, perhaps sometimes with hail and thunder. Wolk thickens all day from the west with an enchantment of long -term heavy rainfall that arrives in the west in the afternoon. Windy.
Two ends of the rainbow From Grace Road last night:
Keaton Jennings: We were short with the bat, short with the ball and that is why you finally end up with a three -day loss. They are a side that has their tail up and they have kept us under pressure, but we have to do better as a batting unit. Only one score of more than fifty in the entire game is not enough.
Lewis Hill: Having five sailors gives us the opportunity to rotate and the way in which they are bowling as a package, they are ruthless, bowling for each other, sticking to their plans. They don't give up the batters and they have been to us all season.
These seasons must be the best I played during my time at the club, on designs and the quality of players. Five victories of course place us in a good position, and four in a row all the way within three days is just crazy, but in the future we have to take the game per game, do not lead ourselves and just see where it brings us.
|
