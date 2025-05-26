Reggie Frischknecht has been underestimated many times, but his stock continues to rise.

The 6-foot-4, 200 pound receiver from Manti, who played at Snow College last year before registering with Weber State, now expects to fight to play time at Byu after the departure of the All-American Kick-backer Keelan Marion to Miami.

It is interesting that after Marion entered the transfer portal, Byu then signed Frischknecht, who led Junior College Football in Touchdown receptions (14). The cougars later added the former four-star Stanford receiver Tiger Bachmeier.

In the Byu camp you can call it a two-for-one.

Snow College -coach Zac Erekson, a former star recipient in Springville High, Dixie State and then Byu, knows the recipient position well. Frischknecht noticed his attention as an athletic three-sporting matleet at Manti High, and he decided to view the Under-De-Radar 3A receiver's last year.

But before I called someone, Utah, Utah State and Byu called Hawaii. Louisiana Tech was actually on a plane that night to see him. Snow College -Coach Zac Erekson on Reggie Frischknecht

By the third or fourth match it was clear that Reggie had the talent and he could be a P4 receiver.

Erekson believes that he was his top recipient in the state of Utah his last year, but did not get the attention he deserved. He then let him play the 2024 season for Snow College.

Many people did not think that the 3A competition in which he played was very high, said Erekson. We went to Reggie's first game his last year against Snow Canyon High and we knew that at that time, this child can play.

We watched him three other times that year and in every game we saw him, apart from the film we watched, he was the best player on the field, regardless of who they played or when they played.

Manti won the State Championship that year.

It was clear to us, it was a no-brainer to let him play at Snow for us. His father is an alumnus from Snow College who then started playing in the state of Washington and had a few NFL camping invitations. I think injuries have derailed his career.

Only three days after Snows Summer Camp, it was clear that Frischknecht could start.

Erekson said he did not know exactly how good Frischknecht could be, but it was funny and surprising after Game 6 that a coach told him about the headset that a pass that reggie caught his first regular reception that was not for a touchdown.

Every catch that he had in every game until that time was a TD. He had a phenomenal year. He led the nation in touchdown catches, the coach said.

Erekson told Division I coaches in his influence circle that they had to view reggie.

He is 6-4, 200, he can run, he can catch and he can jump.

But with things like they are with the transfer portal, high school and junior college players take a backseat to the higher classs, proven players in four-year universities.

People kept overlooking him, said Erekson.

Erekson said that Frischknecht had a secret sauce. He grew up with participation in gymnastics.

I think it gives him a secret skills, the way he can control his body, his flexibility, the way he moves in space, and can go upstairs in traffic and get a ball, Erkson said. I think if you are a gymnast all your life, you can do what things can do, what others cannot do.

Frischknecht said Snow College was an easy choice because it was blocks of his house.

It was a great experience for me. My recipient coach, Neil Pauu, was also a former Byu player. He was a large part of my development. I was raw from high school. Neil was very large in my footwork, the speed side of the recipient position, Frischknecht recently told ESPN the fan radio.

Recruiters did not want to pull the trigger, and when Snow entered the spring emester in 2024, he received a few FCS offers. Weber State came in and offered him, and he accepted and registered for winter and spring -people.

Erekson said he doesn't want to speak for Weber State coaches, but what he learned from what happened in Ogden, Frischknecht soon became the best receiver in the camp. He called me and told me that he believed that he could play at a higher level that he had to bet on his own.

Erekson warned him that the grass is not always greener when making a movement. Hed came from spring as WR1 and was in a great situation.

This is something you have to talk to and discuss with your family. I told him that I thought he was a P4 man, but that does not mean that if you jump into the portal that will flourish.

Frischknecht decided to continue and put his name in the transfer portal after he discussed it with his coaches in Weber State, the snow coach said.

Frischknecht entered the portal and asked Erekson to help call him.

Erekson believes that those recruiters must have answered some questions about what reggie could do.

During a trip to Byu he was offered and accepted.

It has always been a dream of mine to come to Provo, Reggie told his coach.

In the Radio interview, Frischknecht explained: The area at Byu was like nothing I had seen before in a football program. Sitting with the coaches, they were totally great.

Byu is somewhere that I've always wanted to play. I went to a lot of games that grow up. Even last year, wo our snow games and then buy tickets.

Erekson bets Frischknecht can perform a 4.5 in a Laser-Timede 40.

His coach here, Neil Pauu, says he reminds him of him, but that Neil gets angry with me because he says it, reggie may be faster than Neil.

A man who can play wide or lock said Erekson that the size of Frischknechts makes him a perfect target in the red zone and he is also fast enough to run the Jet Sweep, a piece of offensive coordinator of the game.

He can also return stairs, Erekson adds.

Erekson said his staff was able to play a Frischknecht in red zone scores regularly.

He caught a receiver screen, a tunnel screen and took it 45 meters for a touchdown. He catches excavations, comes across, he is able to maneuver in traffic and he is much faster than people give him the honor. He is an every-down-man.

Late jumping football food?

This is a curious one to feed the need.