Sports
What makes the recent signer Frischkecht so special? Deseret News
Reggie Frischknecht has been underestimated many times, but his stock continues to rise.
The 6-foot-4, 200 pound receiver from Manti, who played at Snow College last year before registering with Weber State, now expects to fight to play time at Byu after the departure of the All-American Kick-backer Keelan Marion to Miami.
It is interesting that after Marion entered the transfer portal, Byu then signed Frischknecht, who led Junior College Football in Touchdown receptions (14). The cougars later added the former four-star Stanford receiver Tiger Bachmeier.
Special Collector's Issue: “1984: The year byu was unparalleled”
Get an inclusive look in the national championship season of Byu Football 1984.
In the Byu camp you can call it a two-for-one.
Snow College -coach Zac Erekson, a former star recipient in Springville High, Dixie State and then Byu, knows the recipient position well. Frischknecht noticed his attention as an athletic three-sporting matleet at Manti High, and he decided to view the Under-De-Radar 3A receiver's last year.
But before I called someone, Utah, Utah State and Byu called Hawaii. Louisiana Tech was actually on a plane that night to see him.
Snow College -Coach Zac Erekson on Reggie Frischknecht
By the third or fourth match it was clear that Reggie had the talent and he could be a P4 receiver.
Erekson believes that he was his top recipient in the state of Utah his last year, but did not get the attention he deserved. He then let him play the 2024 season for Snow College.
Many people did not think that the 3A competition in which he played was very high, said Erekson. We went to Reggie's first game his last year against Snow Canyon High and we knew that at that time, this child can play.
We watched him three other times that year and in every game we saw him, apart from the film we watched, he was the best player on the field, regardless of who they played or when they played.
Manti won the State Championship that year.
It was clear to us, it was a no-brainer to let him play at Snow for us. His father is an alumnus from Snow College who then started playing in the state of Washington and had a few NFL camping invitations. I think injuries have derailed his career.
Only three days after Snows Summer Camp, it was clear that Frischknecht could start.
Erekson said he did not know exactly how good Frischknecht could be, but it was funny and surprising after Game 6 that a coach told him about the headset that a pass that reggie caught his first regular reception that was not for a touchdown.
Every catch that he had in every game until that time was a TD. He had a phenomenal year. He led the nation in touchdown catches, the coach said.
Erekson told Division I coaches in his influence circle that they had to view reggie.
He is 6-4, 200, he can run, he can catch and he can jump.
But with things like they are with the transfer portal, high school and junior college players take a backseat to the higher classs, proven players in four-year universities.
People kept overlooking him, said Erekson.
Erekson said that Frischknecht had a secret sauce. He grew up with participation in gymnastics.
I think it gives him a secret skills, the way he can control his body, his flexibility, the way he moves in space, and can go upstairs in traffic and get a ball, Erkson said. I think if you are a gymnast all your life, you can do what things can do, what others cannot do.
Frischknecht said Snow College was an easy choice because it was blocks of his house.
It was a great experience for me. My recipient coach, Neil Pauu, was also a former Byu player. He was a large part of my development. I was raw from high school. Neil was very large in my footwork, the speed side of the recipient position, Frischknecht recently told ESPN the fan radio.
Recruiters did not want to pull the trigger, and when Snow entered the spring emester in 2024, he received a few FCS offers. Weber State came in and offered him, and he accepted and registered for winter and spring -people.
Erekson said he doesn't want to speak for Weber State coaches, but what he learned from what happened in Ogden, Frischknecht soon became the best receiver in the camp. He called me and told me that he believed that he could play at a higher level that he had to bet on his own.
Erekson warned him that the grass is not always greener when making a movement. Hed came from spring as WR1 and was in a great situation.
This is something you have to talk to and discuss with your family. I told him that I thought he was a P4 man, but that does not mean that if you jump into the portal that will flourish.
Frischknecht decided to continue and put his name in the transfer portal after he discussed it with his coaches in Weber State, the snow coach said.
Frischknecht entered the portal and asked Erekson to help call him.
But before I called someone, Utah, Utah State and Byu called Hawaii. Louisiana Tech was actually on a plane that night to see him.
Erekson believes that those recruiters must have answered some questions about what reggie could do.
During a trip to Byu he was offered and accepted.
It has always been a dream of mine to come to Provo, Reggie told his coach.
In the Radio interview, Frischknecht explained: The area at Byu was like nothing I had seen before in a football program. Sitting with the coaches, they were totally great.
Byu is somewhere that I've always wanted to play. I went to a lot of games that grow up. Even last year, wo our snow games and then buy tickets.
Erekson bets Frischknecht can perform a 4.5 in a Laser-Timede 40.
His coach here, Neil Pauu, says he reminds him of him, but that Neil gets angry with me because he says it, reggie may be faster than Neil.
A man who can play wide or lock said Erekson that the size of Frischknechts makes him a perfect target in the red zone and he is also fast enough to run the Jet Sweep, a piece of offensive coordinator of the game.
He can also return stairs, Erekson adds.
Erekson said his staff was able to play a Frischknecht in red zone scores regularly.
He caught a receiver screen, a tunnel screen and took it 45 meters for a touchdown. He catches excavations, comes across, he is able to maneuver in traffic and he is much faster than people give him the honor. He is an every-down-man.
Late jumping football food?
This is a curious one to feed the need.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/sports/2025/05/25/byu-receiver-reggie-frischknecht-brings-upside-to-provo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrating 100 years of Cricket at Howell's School, Llandaff
- Ukrainian MP: Putin doesn't want peace, all Ukrainian wants
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa
- Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine