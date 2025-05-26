Rafael Nadal's full tribute to Djokovic, Federer, Murray during French Open Farewell.

Rafael Nadal brought a moving tribute to Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray during his emotional pension ceremony on the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic, Federer and Murray received an obstructing reception when they stepped in court Philippe Chatrier to pay tribute to Nadal, seven months after the last match of his career.

'King of Clay' Nadal was visibly emotional during his ceremony in Roland Garros, where he won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam Singles titles.

It was the event that came to define the career of the Spaniard, in which the 38-year-old won an incredible 112 games at the tournament and only lost four times.

Nadal and his 'Big Four' rivals helped to define dominance again in the men's game, with 69 Grand Slam titles between them, and the Spaniard celebrated his greatest rivals with a moving message on the field.

Nadal's speech

“After all those years of fighting for everything, it is incredible how the time of the perspective of everything changes. You don't know Novak yet, you probably already know Andy. With Roger we spoke about it a few times.

“All nerves, busy, strange feelings you feel when we see each other when we are rivals, it is completely different when you end your career. In the end it is about being happy with everything we have achieved.

“In the end we all achieved our dreams. We were tennis players, played in the most important phases of our career. I think we have built up astonishing rivalry, but at the same time in a good way.

“We have shown the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but are good colleagues and respect each other very well. And for me it means a lot that you are all here.

“You honestly gave me hard times on the field, but I really enjoyed pushing myself to the utmost every day to compete with you all.

“At the end, tennis is just a game. Sometimes we feel a little more. But we understand it at the end of the day, it's really just a game. What it means for me that you are all here.

“It is a great message to the world that we can be good friends, even if we had the best rivalry. Thank you very much for everything over all those years.

“I really hope and I am sure that we will continue to do positive things for our sport. Our estate is there, but we have to keep building things that help tennis grow. I am sure we will make beautiful things together.

“Thank you very much for everything. And all the best.”

