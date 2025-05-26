Sports
Rafael Nadal's full tribute to Djokovic, Federer, Murray during French Open Farewell.
Rafael Nadal brought a moving tribute to Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray during his emotional pension ceremony on the French Open on Sunday.
Djokovic, Federer and Murray received an obstructing reception when they stepped in court Philippe Chatrier to pay tribute to Nadal, seven months after the last match of his career.
'King of Clay' Nadal was visibly emotional during his ceremony in Roland Garros, where he won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam Singles titles.
It was the event that came to define the career of the Spaniard, in which the 38-year-old won an incredible 112 games at the tournament and only lost four times.
Nadal and his 'Big Four' rivals helped to define dominance again in the men's game, with 69 Grand Slam titles between them, and the Spaniard celebrated his greatest rivals with a moving message on the field.
Tennis news
Rafael Nadal will always have one title Novak Djokovic can never take it from him
How Novak Djokovic broke a Rafael Nadal record with his 100th career title
Nadal's speech
“After all those years of fighting for everything, it is incredible how the time of the perspective of everything changes. You don't know Novak yet, you probably already know Andy. With Roger we spoke about it a few times.
“All nerves, busy, strange feelings you feel when we see each other when we are rivals, it is completely different when you end your career. In the end it is about being happy with everything we have achieved.
“In the end we all achieved our dreams. We were tennis players, played in the most important phases of our career. I think we have built up astonishing rivalry, but at the same time in a good way.
“We have shown the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but are good colleagues and respect each other very well. And for me it means a lot that you are all here.
“You honestly gave me hard times on the field, but I really enjoyed pushing myself to the utmost every day to compete with you all.
“At the end, tennis is just a game. Sometimes we feel a little more. But we understand it at the end of the day, it's really just a game. What it means for me that you are all here.
“It is a great message to the world that we can be good friends, even if we had the best rivalry. Thank you very much for everything over all those years.
“I really hope and I am sure that we will continue to do positive things for our sport. Our estate is there, but we have to keep building things that help tennis grow. I am sure we will make beautiful things together.
“Thank you very much for everything. And all the best.”
Read here: Rafael Nadals largest French open milestones prior to the official farewell
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennis365.com/news/rafael-nadals-full-message-to-big-4-rivals-amid-emotional-french-open-farewell
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrating 100 years of Cricket at Howell's School, Llandaff
- Ukrainian MP: Putin doesn't want peace, all Ukrainian wants
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa
- Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine