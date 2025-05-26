



Stockholm-Buffalo Sabres star Vooruit Tage Thompson scored the winner 2:02 in the extension, and Team USA survived Switzerland 1-0 in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Avicii Arena on Sunday. It is the first trophy on ice for USA Hockey in this tournament in 92 years, after the Americans won it in 1933. And Sunday's victory was emotional. As Team USA Posed For Its Championship Photo At Center Ice, Players Held Up A No. 13 Jersey of Johnny Gaudreau, The Former Nhl and USA Hockey Star Forward Died August When He He and his Brother, Matthew, Were Hit by An Allegedly Drunken and ENRAGED Driver Cycled At Night Sister STATING of New Jerse. “Johnny was f —— here, it looked it,” said Ryan Warsofsky of Team USA, coach of the San Jose Sharks, to his team during his party session of the dressing room posted on the social media platforms of USA hockey. “He was looking up there.” Thompson, who had 44 goals this season and 72 points with the Sabres, hopes to polish his RSUM for a place in the American selection for the 2026 Olympic Games, and he started well. A Team USA reserve for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February that did not arrive, Thompson made the most of his time with a group of young NHL attackers who have not made or eliminated the Stanley Cup play-offs. History made. For the first time in 92 years, Team USA brings the #Mensworlds GOLD pic.twitter.com/4qqrdic3vf USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 25, 2025 Thompson's Scot, off from Utah Hockey Club attacker Logan Cooley and Nashville Predators defender Brady Skjei, flew past the Blocker of Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, with a dramatic but tight title game. Team USA Outshot Switzerland 40-25. Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman turned the shutout off in the final and ended with 25 Saves a year after his NHL teammate David Pastrnak led the Czech Republic to the same title. “We did it, the wait is over,” Swayman said in a post to the American hockey fans on the social media platforms of the organization. “Thank you for staying with us. It will be a great summer.” Editor's Picks 2 Related The Americans also formally received the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place. But they hadn't won it on the ice in more than nine decades. The Swiss played Nico Hiscer, the captain of the New Jersey Devils, without a injured star center. After the loss, Genoni was named MVP of the tournament. Earlier on Sunday, Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 in the bronze medal match. Calgary Flames Center Mikael Backlund and Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Johansson each scored two goals for the hosts, which marked the second straight third place for Sweden. The result in fourth place was the best finish for Denmark. The Associated Press has contributed to this report.

